Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered

There are lots of choices you’ll need to make over the course of the story in Unicorn Overlord. Most of these choices don’t really have long-lasting impacts on the narrative, but you may get different rewards depending on what you choose. If you’re wondering whether you should free or execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord?

Gammel is a villain you’ll encounter pretty early on in Unicorn Overlord. After defeating him, you have the option of either sparing his life and letting him go, or sending him to the town watch to be judged and executed.

Again, there’s no fundamental impact on the story itself, but you do get different rewards depending on your decision, as listed below:

Free Gammel Execute Gammel – Rolf joins your party

– Recruit’s Shortbow x1

– Beckoning Bell x1

– Cornia Militia x1

– Gammel will become recruitable later on as a Thief – Rolf joins your party

– Recruit’s Shortbow x1

– Beckoning Bell x1

– Cornia Militia x1

– 10,000 War Funds

– Gammel will fight you again later on in the story

The main difference here is that if you choose to execute Gammel, you’ll gain 10,000 War Funds on the spot, which can be very helpful in the early game when you’re extremely low on cash. You can use the money to properly equip your party, and give them an edge in the coming battles.

However, you do have to contend with the fact that you’ll be permanently missing out on a recruitable unit. Not only that, you’ll still have to fight him again later on in the story.

Which Should You Choose?

While the extra money is nice, we’d recommend freeing Gammel in Unicorn Overlord. The 10,000 War Funds will help you in the early game, but we feel it’s far better to make an ally of Gammel instead, especially considering how powerful the Thief class can be.

Not to mention the fact that gold is very much a farmable resource in the game, and you’ll easily outclass the weapons you buy with that 10,000 anyways.

Hopefully that helps you decide whether you should free or execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to farm Honors.