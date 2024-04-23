How to Recruit Watch Members for Ymir in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

After arriving in Eltisweiss and making your way to The Hero’s Den, Ymir will task you with finding new people to become Her Ladyship’s guards. Here’s how to recruit Watch members in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

All Recruitable Watch Members for Ymir in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

After Ymir asks you to recruit new Watch members in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you may be confused about where to go because the game does absolutely nothing to guide you, classic JRPG style. No hand-holding here!

Iugo, Wandering Samurai

The first member you can recruit in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is Iugo, the Wandering Samurai. You’ll find him in Eltisweiss, in a bar in a back alley in the eastern section of the town. You can see the exact location of Iugo in my map screenshots below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Speak to Iugo and, when prompted, recruit him onto your team to get your first new Eltisweiss Watch member. That’s literally all you need to do – just engage him in conversation. Easy.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Mellore, Willful Magical Girl

Next up is Mellore, the Willful Magical Girl, who is also in Eltisweiss. To find her, you must walk down the big staircase in the center of town, as shown in my map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll get a cutscene, where Mellore will ask Nowa for directions to Redthroat Ridge, a dangerous canyon, before running off. Exit Eltisweiss and travel east on the Grum County map to reach Redthroat Ridge, where you’ll find her just inside, next to the save point.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Progress forward through the area and fight a rather terrifying boss known as Nerthus. Afterward, Mellore will ask to join the Eltisweiss Watch. Agree, and you’ll recruit her. I recommend fighting three Wild Boars before you leave Redthroat Ridge, as you’ll need it for the next member, and it saves you from having to return just yet.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Kuroto, Peace-Loving Hunter

Don’t do what I did and spend an hour running around Eltisweiss trying to hunt down the next recruitable member: you won’t find them. Instead, you’ll need to leave the town and travel to Altverden Village, west of Eltisweiss on the Grum County map. You can see the exact location of Altverden Village in my map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once inside, immediately turn left and walk down the end of the street, where you’ll find a blonde man wearing a headband standing outside a house. Speak to him, who reveals himself as Kuroto, the Peace-Loving Hunter. Select “Actually, I’m looking for stalwart allies” when prompted, and Kuruto will agree to join you – but only if you travel to Redthroat Ridge and hunt three Wild Boars.

If you heeded my advice before, you can talk to him immediately after the dialogue ends, and it will count; he’ll join you immediately. Otherwise, you’ll have to return to the area and defeat three of the pig enemies.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Francesca, Ill-Tempered Healer

You’ll also find Francesca, the Ill-Tempered Healer, in Altverden Village, but this time northwest, outside the building to the left of the Inn. You’ll hear her before you see her, as she’s shouting at a group of thugs.

Approach her and select “You have a place with us” when prompted to recruit her to the Eltisweiss Watch.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yume, Brave Girl and “Friend”

You must travel to Werne Village to recruit the next Watch member, Yume, Brave Girl and “Friend,” in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It is located in Grum County, northeast of Altverden Village. You can see its exact location in my map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once inside, take an immediate left and speak to the Old Lady standing to the right of a small set of stone steps. She will ask you to help find her granddaughter, Yume, who has gone to the mountains to play with a friend. Nowa states that this could either be the mountain pass to the west or Redthroat Ridge to the east – you’ll need to go to Redthroat Ridge.

Enter Redthroat Ridge and progress past the save point to find Yume with a big beast named Friend. Despite potential first impressions, they’re best pals, and she asks if they can accompany you. Select “Welcome to the ranks” to add Yume, Brave Girl and “Friend” to your team. Note that because there are two characters, they occupy two slots.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yusuke, Big Dreamer!

The final Watch member that you can recruit is Yusuke, Big Dreamer!, who is located at Fort Xialuke, east of Werne Village and north of Eltisweiss on the Grum County map. Enter, and you’ll see a man in pink standing in the middle of two guards.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Speak to the guards, who are interrogating the man and accusing him of being a bandit. Select “He’s not the culprit” and “Welcome to the ranks” to add Yusuke, Big Dreamer! to your team.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Return to Ymir at The Hero’s Den in Eltisweiss and tell him you’ve been able to recruit Watch members in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to complete the task. If you’d like to switch up your party members at any point, you can do so at an Inn.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

