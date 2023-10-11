Video Games

How to Reduce Your Wanted Level in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

By
Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to the franchise’s stealth-focused roots. No longer can we rely on hacking down everything that moves like in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you try that here, chances are the guards will beat you into submission. This makes stealth much more important. If you do get yourself in trouble and find yourself wanted, you’ll really want to get out of that situation. In this guide, we’ll cover the best way to reduce your wanted level in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) so you can get back to sneaking!

How to Reduce Your Wanted Level in AC Mirage

When you’re sneaking around the city and make a not-so-public assassination, the common folk nearby will immediately want to snitch on you. You really don’t want that because you’ll get a wanted level applied to you. This means guards all around the city will be on alert and actively looking for you. It’s pretty rough having the guards constantly after you, especially when you’re trying to complete some missions.

Keep in mind that performing assassinations with no civilians around won’t increase your wanted level. So, make sure you’re trying to time your assassinations when your target is out of sight of prying eyes. You can also make use of hiding spots such as hay piles to pull your target in as they walk past for a super sneaky assassination that no one will spot.

If you do mess up and assassinate someone in front of Baghdad Karen, the best way to deal with the wanted level is to focus on one of the oldest mechanics in the franchise: look for and tear down wanted posters. Once you have a wanted level, someone runs around and very quickly plasters your handsome mug all over the city. Whenever you spot one, you should immediately tear it down. Not only is it satisfying to do, but it will also reduce your wanted level a ton.

That’s how you can avoid gaining a wanted level and reduce it if you do happen to get one in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Make sure you rip down those pesky wanted posters if you get caught out!

