How to Steal & Use Boats in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) doesn’t have you roaming the ocean, Black Flag style, but there’s a little boating to be done. So if you want to go for a trip on the river, you’ll want to know how to steal and use boats in AC Mirage. Here’s how.

How Boats Work in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The boats you get to play with in AC Mirage are small, hand-powered vessels. You won’t be doing any stunts on one but they’re cool enough to floating around on. There are two ways of getting a boat. The first is to wander around the river/shore until you see one and then take it.

You can only pilot boats that have a pole on the deck. You’ll find a few floating in the river without any kind of pole or oar but you can’t use those. When you’ve found and jumped on board, hold down Triangle (PlayStation), Y (Xbox) or E (PC) to embark and take control of the boat.

Now, use the joysticks/direction keys to pilot the boat. To re-orient the boat use Triangle/Y/E again, or hold down Circle/B/C to disembark.

How to Steal a Boat

To steal an occupied boat, climb aboard and hold Triangle/Y/E to hijack it. The occupant will leap off and you’ll be in control. Or you can just swing your sword and they’ll flee. Sometimes, if you’re causing a stir, people will leap off their boats before you’ve reached them.

A bonus is that, from what I’ve seen so far, the guards can’t get you on a boat. They’ll throw things from the shore but jumping on a boat is a good way to deal with a high alert situation.

And that’s how to use boats in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out how to get AC Mirage’s best early game legendary weapons and armor.