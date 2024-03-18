Revisiting a series like Battlefront is enticing for a lot of gamers, especially those who have had trouble connecting with the more recent games. However, problems with Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection are leaving many frustrated. Here’s how to register your game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection.

How to Register Your Game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Upon release, Battlefront Classic Collection ran into some issues with its lobbies. Most players were unable to load into multiplayer games because limited servers were available, leaving people twiddling their thumbs or forced to play single player. However, another issue plagues Battlefront Classic Collection: registering the game.

When PC players load into Battlefront Classic Collection, they may be asked to register their game with Aspyr. That may seem simple enough, but there has been an issue where the site that allows people to register won’t load. The game may allow you to bypass this by just selecting whichever game you want to play and not registering at all, but if that doesn’t work, there is an easy fix that allows players to finish the process and attempt to load into a multiplayer game with their friends.

Here are the steps you need to take to register your game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection if you are running into the issue:

Copy the Steam URL

Open a separate web browser, such as Google Chrome, and paste the link

Head to the Aspyr site and register your game

And that’s how to register your game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. If you’re interested in more, here are all of the cheat codes for the game.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.