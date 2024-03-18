Category:
Video Games

How to Register Your Game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 01:25 pm
Storm troopers and Jedi engaging in combat
Image Source: Aspyr

Revisiting a series like Battlefront is enticing for a lot of gamers, especially those who have had trouble connecting with the more recent games. However, problems with Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection are leaving many frustrated. Here’s how to register your game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection.

Recommended Videos

How to Register Your Game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection key art. This image is part of an article about how to register your game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection.

Upon release, Battlefront Classic Collection ran into some issues with its lobbies. Most players were unable to load into multiplayer games because limited servers were available, leaving people twiddling their thumbs or forced to play single player. However, another issue plagues Battlefront Classic Collection: registering the game.

When PC players load into Battlefront Classic Collection, they may be asked to register their game with Aspyr. That may seem simple enough, but there has been an issue where the site that allows people to register won’t load. The game may allow you to bypass this by just selecting whichever game you want to play and not registering at all, but if that doesn’t work, there is an easy fix that allows players to finish the process and attempt to load into a multiplayer game with their friends.

Related: We Shouldn’t Be Surprised the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Is Bad

Here are the steps you need to take to register your game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection if you are running into the issue:

  • Copy the Steam URL
  • Open a separate web browser, such as Google Chrome, and paste the link
  • Head to the Aspyr site and register your game

And that’s how to register your game in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. If you’re interested in more, here are all of the cheat codes for the game.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
Star Wars Battlefront
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO Player Contemplates Ending Relationship Over Weather Week Castform Challenge
Castform snowy pokemon go hell
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Player Contemplates Ending Relationship Over Weather Week Castform Challenge
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How To Get The Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Shiny Charm Paldea Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Mr Moneybags in Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO Player Contemplates Ending Relationship Over Weather Week Castform Challenge
Castform snowy pokemon go hell
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Player Contemplates Ending Relationship Over Weather Week Castform Challenge
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How To Get The Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Shiny Charm Paldea Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Mr Moneybags in Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 18, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67