Want to show off in WWE 2K24? Then yanking off your wrestler’s shoulder straps is the way to do it. Sure, it’s entirely cosmetic, but pulling off is still cool. So, to help you wrestle like a pro, this is how to remove straps in WWE 2K24.

Recommended Videos

How to Remove Straps in WWE 2K24

To remove male wrestlers’ straps in WWE 2K24, you need to hold down the right trigger button (R2/RT) and then press down on the D-Pad. If your wrestler can remove their straps, they’ll do so. And if they can’t, nothing will happen.

Why? Because WWE 2K24 is a little consistent with who can remove their straps. This feature was last in WWE 2K19, and now it’s back, but not all wrestlers who have shoulder straps on their bodysuit/leotard can do it. For example, the Undertaker can pull his straps off, as can Bron Breakker. But Kevin Nash, who wears similar attire, can’t.

Maybe it’s only available if the real-life wrestler has pulled off the move, but the best way to find out is to try it. I’m still in the midst of unlocking wrestlers, but I’ve found that Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, and Undertaker can remove their straps. You also have to be just walking around normally; you can’t pull this off while climbing a cell or perched on a turnbuckle.

The bad news is that as cool as this move looks, you’re still vulnerable while you’re pulling it off, especially against a human player. But as with taunts in fighting games, maybe that’s the point – you’re making yourself vulnerable to prove that you’re unafraid of your opponent. And if they smack repeatedly in the face with a steel chair, you’ll shrug it off. Probably.

So, the way to remove straps in WWE 2K24 is to hold down R2/RT and press down on the D-Pad.