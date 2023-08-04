How to Remove the Version Number from the Top Right Screen in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has exited Steam Early Access and now the full version of this fantasy RPG is out in the wild. But if you’ve launched it, you might be puzzled by the fact that, whenever you’re in control of your character, there’s a string of numbers on screen. So if you’re wondering how to remove the version number from the top right screen in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s the answer.

Here’s How to Remove the Version Number in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The version number was present during BG3’s Steam Early Access days, to inform players which version of the game they were playing. However, Larian Studios have yet to remove this from the final release. Some games feature a setting whereby you can choose to display the version number but, in its current state, this number is ever present.

You can pore over the options menu but you won’t find any settings to disable it. However, what you can do is disable the HUD which will hide everything, the version number included. Hit F10 and the interface will disappear, including the mini-map and version number.

That’s not a very satisfactory solution, and it also won’t work if you’re playing using a controller. Switching to a controller just re-enables the mini-map. But it’s the best ‘fix’ that exists right now. The alternative is to just ignore it. Yes, it’s a tad intrusive but it’s not a game breaker.

So what you need to know is that you can’t remove just the version number in Baldur’s Gate 3. But you can hide the whole interface, which will also hide the version number. And if you’re looking for more help with BG3, check out our guides here.