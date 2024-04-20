How to Repair Items in No Rest for the Wicked

Whether it’s your armor or your weapons, you will need to repair items at some point in No Rest for the Wicked. It can be tough to figure out how durability works in the game, so this guide will outline how you can keep your gear intact.

Recommended Videos

No Rest for the Wicked: How to Repair Equipment

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can repair items by speaking to Fillmore the Blacksmith in Sacrament or by using Repair Powder on your equipment. As you progress, using Fillmore’s services will be the most reliable option because he’s always in the same location once you free him.

If he isn’t at Sacrament when you get there, you’ll need to free him from three captors in Mariner’s Keep. After you deal with the enemies keeping him hostage, Fillmore will offer his services and the level to enter Sacrament. However, you need to clear that area before he moves to his permanent spot.

With the area clear, Fillmore will be happily hammering away at his anvil thereafter, and you can speak to him to utilize his services. He will also help you even before he reaches the town, so the same ideas still apply. There will be an option to repair all equipment and an option to repair your current equipment. The first service restores the durability of every single item in your inventory, which is more expensive. Option two will focus on the items you currently have equipped in your save.

Aside from Fillmore the Blacksmith, you can also use Repair Powder to repair items in No Rest for the Wicked. The only problem is that you can’t rely on the powder, as it is essentially a random roll. Searching chests around the map is the best way for Repair Powder to appear. If you can find it, then you just saved yourself some time and a few coins in the process. Those of us who aren’t lucky enough just need to head back to Fillmore.

No Rest for the Wicked is available now on PC in early access.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more