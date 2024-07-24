Best Changli Teams in Wuthering Waves

Changli is a Fusion Sword DPS in Wuthering Waves that can inflict a lot of damage with her stacks and enhanced abilities. Since she can become a main or sub-DPS, there are several team comps you can use to help her in battles. Here are the best Changli teams to build in Wuthering Waves.

Best Premium Team for Changli in Wuthering Waves

DPS: Changli

Sub-DPS: Yinlin

Healer: Verina

This Wuthering Waves team focuses on Changli being the main DPS. This will allow you to consistently gather her Enflamement stacks and use Enhanced Heavy Attack. Although Yinlin is an Electro character, she can boost Changli’s Resonance Liberation DMG with her Outro Skill. Her kit also lets her deal with Coordinated Attacks off the field, which increases your team’s DMG output.

As usual, Verina is still the best Support and Healer character in the game. Not only can she provide a ton of healing, but her Resonance Liberation also allows for Coordinated Attacks. Her Outro Skill even buffs All-Type DMG Deepen by 15 percent, which boosts your team’s DMG.

Best Sub-DPS Changli Team

DPS: Encore

Sub-DPS: Changli

Healer: Verina

The second Changli team to consider in Wuthering Waves focuses more on the Fusion element DMG. Instead of being a main DPS, Changli’s role becomes a sub-DPS that buffs Encore. Encore is a great starter DPS, thanks to her simple kit that can inflict a ton of Fusion DMG.

So, during the start of the fight, you want to start with Verina until her Forte gauge is full and then switch to Changli. She will then perform her combos until you can fill her Concerto Energy bar. Finally, you can switch to Encore to kill all of your enemies.

Best F2P Team for Changli

DPS: Chixia

Sub-DPS: Changli

Healer: Baizhi

If you are just starting out and don’t have those 5-star units, you can use the free characters all new players obtain to make this F2P team. This party is quite similar to the sub-DPS Changli team. Instead of Encore, you can use Chixia as your main DPS since Changli can boost her Fusion DMG with her Outro skill.

Although Baizhi is not as good as Verina, she is still a decent Healer who can sustain your team. Her Outro skill is similar to Verina’s, but instead of buffing the whole party, she only boosts the next ally that shows up on the field.

That’s everything you need to know about the best teams for Changli. For more Wuthering Waves content, you can check out our post on all Elite enemies’ locations that you can kill to get 5-star Echoes.

