Changli is the Counselor to Jinhsi and a Former Secretary-General of the Central Secretariat in Wuthering Waves. She is a great damage dealer, so without further ado, here’s the best Changli build in Wuthering Waves.

How to Build Changli in Wuthering Waves

Changli is a powerful DPS who can enhance her Basic Attack and has a powerful Resonance Liberation. While she can inflict a lot of damage, she is quite fragile and demands Energy Regen stat to make her rotations work.

The Best Weapon for Changli in WuWa

Changli’s best weapon in Wuthering Waves is her signature sword, Blazing Brilliance, which boosts her CRIT DMG and ATK. You can obtain it from the limited-time weapon banner. Other viable swords for her are:

Emerald of Genesis

Commando of Conviction

Lunar Cutter

Lumingloss

Sword 18

The Best Echoes for Changli

Since Changlis is a Fusion DPS, you can equip the Molten Rift set to boost her elemental DMG. Then, you can equip Inferno Rider as her Main Echo with CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG as its main stat. While you do generally want to focus on her CRIT stats, I also recommend giving her some Energy Regen so you can use her Resonance Liberation more often.

Echo Set: Molten Rift

Main Echo: Inferno Rider

Main Stats Priority: 4-Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG 3-Cost: Fusion DMG or Energy Regen 1-Cost: Fusion DMG or ATK%

Sub-stats Priority: Energy Regen CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% Resonance Skill DMG Resonance Liberation DMG



The Best Forte Priority for Changli

First Priority: Resonance Skill and Forte Circuit

Second Priority: Normal Attack and Resonance Liberation

Third Priority: Intro Skill

Most of Changli’s DMG in Wuthering Waves comes from her Resonance Skill and Forte Circuit, so you need to upgrade them first. Then, you can level up her Normal Attack and Resonance Liberation. Since she is meant to stay on the field, you can upgrade her Intro Skill last.

The Best Resonance Chain for Changli

The best Resonance Chain to unlock in Wuthering Waves is Changli’s S2, Pursuit of Desires. This Resonance Chain lets her Enflamement boost her CRIT DMG by 25 percent for eight seconds. Since her Enflamement stacks are essential during her rotations, getting this extra buff will increase her damage output.

Another great Resonance Liberation is Changli’s S6, Realized Plans. This ability lets her ignore 40 percent of the enemy’s DEF when she attacks using her Resonance Skill Tripartite Flames, Heavy Attack Flaming Vowa, or Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty.

That’s everything you need to know about the best build for Changli in Wuthering Waves. If you are planning to use her, you can check out our guide on all Pavo Plum locations since you need this fruit to ascend the Phoenix lady.

