All Wuthering Waves Healers, Ranked from Worst to Best

The newest gotcha game Wuthering Waves already has a great lineup of characters that players can collect and use. Within in the bunch are healers that players should aim to get and add to their team.

Players can set up teams of three in Wuthering Waves. One of the team slots should be saved for a healer as they will make all the difference in a fight. So far there are only four healers in the cast lineup, each with their strengths and weaknesses. These four have been ranked from worst to best but all of them are worth having on a team.

4. Jianxin

Jianxin is a five-star character who specializes in shields and defense. The key to her healing lies in her Forte Circuit which forms a shield that will reduce damage taken and heal at the same time. When Jianxin is switched with another character while the shield is up, that active character will gain the shield and healing. The catch is that she can only heal the active character instead of doing whole-party heals.

3. Spectro Rover

Spectro Rover is a jack-of-all-trades character that relies on their Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation in their rotations. Once a player unlocks the fourth Sequence Node, they will be able to have access to a healing ability to aid the party. When using their Ultimate, Spectro Rover will heal the party by giving HP equal to 20% of their attack power for five seconds. It’s not a huge healing ability but it does well in a pinch if no other healer is available.

2. Baizhi

Baizhi is a four-star character who is given to players for free. Her main purpose is to heal and support the other members of the team. Her healing abilities are linked to her Resonance Skill and Ultimate ability. Using her Resonance Skill will give extra ticks of healing for her Ultimate. Once her Ultimate is used, she will heal the active player four times every 2.5 seconds. When she is switched out with another character while the Concerto Energy is full, that character will get a 15% DMG Amplified Boost as well as healing every 3 seconds for 30 seconds. However, she can only heal one character at a time.

1. Verina

Verina is a five-star character and easily the best healer in Wuthering Waves so far. When using her Ultimate, she marks enemies with a Photosynthesis Mark and heals the party at the same time. When an ally attacks the marked enemy, she does a coordinated attack and heals the active party member. Her Outro Skill Bloom does some additional healing. The next active character will be healed for 19% of Verina’s Attack power every second for 6 seconds. She is a very versatile character who will work with any team setup.

If you are lucky enough the have the best healer in Wuthering Waves, check out Verina’s build guide to bring out her full healing potential.

