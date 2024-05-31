Want the best Verina build in Wuthering Waves? If you’ve got the pint-sized healer, then you’ll need to know how to get the most out of her, and given how hard enemies hit in this game, you’ll definitely need to give her the right stats and sets.

Best Verina Build in Wuthering Waves

Verina is an attack scaling healer. What this means is that, unlike a lot of healers in a lot of other games, you want to give her as much attack as possible. This means that she can put out some acceptable damage alongside keeping your party alive, which is a nice little bonus in a game where you’ve got such tight teams. Just to get it out of the way, her basic attacks are fine but nothing special.

Where she starts to come alive is with her resonance liberation. This applies a mark to a nearby enemy that causes anyone who hits that enemy to heal, but also for Verina to do a little bit of damage at the same time. It’s doing all of the things at once. Her forte circuit builds up a meter for special charged attacks that allow her to deal damage and heal the party, too.

On top of all of that, Verina’s outro skill not only heals the next character to come in by a percentage of her attack but also grants all of your characters all-type damage deepen for a massive thirty seconds, which basically means they’ll do more damage. So, Verina does a bit of damage and heals a substantial amount while also granting a buff to the team.

Best Verina Echoes in Wuthering Waves

While there are a few options for Verina’s main echo, our personal favorite is the Bell-Borne Geochelone. The main reason for this is because, while there are echoes that heal, Verina sort of has that covered. The Bell-Borne Geochelone, on the other hand, not only does a little bit of damage but also creates a shield, which reduces incoming damage three times and boosts the damage of whichever character is out. That’s a powerful combination of abilities when paired with everything Verina does, and that damage reduction is regularly the difference between life and death in the late-game.

In terms of set, you want to go for the Rejuvenating Glow set, which increases healing and makes it so that the entire team gets an attack boost whenever Verina heals allies. That actually also boosts her healing, as well as buffs the damage of your other units. This all combines to make her a truly mighty support unit.

In terms of stats, the ideal is that you get as much attack as possible on basically all of your echoes, but it’s also good if you can get as much energy regen as possible. That’s especially true if you decide to choose a weapon that doesn’t have energy regen on it. For substats, you’ll just want more attack and energy regen. Don’t worry about crit stats at all with Verina because while she can do some damage, that’s far from what she’s meant to be doing, and so worrying about your crit ratio is just going to lower the amount of healing she can put out.

Best Verina Weapons in Wuthering Waves

Finally, let’s talk weapons. First up, we’ve got Variation. Variation is a weapon that has a decent energy regen stat on it and allows the user to regenerate concerto energy as well. This means more resonance liberation uses but also more activations of the forte circuit. That basically means she can heal more and more, and that’s always a good thing.

The other option for her is the Jinzhou Keeper. This weapon has double attack stats, which is great if you’ve got enough energy regen on her, and boosts both attack and HP upon using her intro skill. It’s a solid choice, but as it stands, the weapons in Wuthering Waves don’t feel as though they really fit what Verina is all about. It’s also odd that the five-star option, Cosmic Ripples, just isn’t made for her at all.

And that’s the best Verina build in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

