Wuthering Waves Best Jinhsi Build

Jinhsi is one of the two 5-star Resonators who are introduced in Wuthering Waves version 1.1. She is arguably one of the best Single Target DPS, and you want to use her best build to unleash her full power.
Table of contents
How to Build Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves
Jinhsi is a 5-star Broadblade user with a Spectro element in Wuthering Waves. Her kit lets her shapeshift into multiple forms that enhance her Resonance Skill. Although she is a great DPS, you can also assign her as a sub-DPS in a quick-swap team.
Best Weapon
The Ages of Harvest, Jinhsi’s signature weapon, is the only equipment that can directly buff her Resonance Skill DMG. This gear can also boost her Crit Rate and other DMG stat, which greatly increases Jinhsi’s damage output. Other alternative weapons won’t be able to give the same buffs to her, but here are some options you can use:
- Verdant Summit
- Lustrous Razor
- Helios Cleaver
- Autumntrace
Best Echoes
As a Spectro DPS unit, the best Echoes for Jinhsi is the Celestial Light set, which can increase her elemental damage. Besides giving her CRIT stats, you also want to get Energy Regen, ATK, and Resonance Skill DMG for her Echoes’ sub-stats. You should equip Jue as her main Echo since it provides a 16 percent Resonance Skill DMG bonus buff.
- Main Echo: Jue
- Main Stats Priority:
- 4-Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- 3-Cost: Spectro DMG or ATK
- 1-Cost: ATK%
- Sub-stats Priority:
- Energy Regen
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- ATK%
- Resonance Skill DMG
Forte Priority
- First Priority: Resonance Skill and Forte Circuit
- Second Priority: Resonance Liberation and Intro Skill
- Third Priority: Basic Attack
Jinhsi deals most of her damage via her Resonance Skill so you should upgrade it first. Then, you can level up her Forte Circuit to boost the damage of all of Jinhsi’s enhanced abilities. Her Resonance Liberation and Intro Skill also provide some damage, but they’re not as important as her Skill. Lastly, Jinhsi’s Basic Attack should be your last priority since it is not essential to her kit.
Best Resonance Chain
For low-spenders, I recommend unlocking Jinhsi’s S1, Abyssal Ascension. This Resonance Chain unlocks the Herald of Revival stacks, which you accumulate whenever you use her “Incarnation – Basic Attack” or Resonance Skill Crescent Divinity. This new ability will boost her Resonance Skill damage by up to 80 percent.
Wuthering Waves is available now for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC.