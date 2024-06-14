Wuthering Waves Best Sanhua Build

Sanhua is a loyal guard for the magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi, in Wuthering Waves. She is a 4-star Glacio Resonator who can become a reliable main or sub-DPS for your team. Here’s the best Sanhua build in Wuthering Waves.

How to Build Sanhua in Wuthering Waves

Sanhua is a good DPS who can deal a ton of Glacio DMG. Besides hitting enemies, she can also provide a Basic Attack buff to her allies via her Outro Skill. She is a great support if you use a main DPS that deals damage via their basic attacks, such as Encore.

Her biggest downside is the ice structures that she creates. Although you can detonate them for extra damage, they can also get in your way, preventing you from moving.

Best Weapon

Similar to Danjin, the best weapon for Sanhua is the 5-star sword Emerald of Genesis. Besides boosting her Energy Regen, this gear can also buff her ATK whenever she casts her Resonance Skill. If you don’t have this weapon, you can use these alternative swords:

Commando of Conviction

Lunar Cutter

Sword of Night

Best Echoes

The best Echo set for Sanhua depends on what type of role you are assigning her. For sub-DPS, you should equip the Moonlit Clouds set to boost her Energy Regen and get the ATK buff. On the other hand, the Freezing Frost set is more suitable for Sanhua as a main DPS.

Main Echo: Moonlit Clouds: Impermanence Heron Freezing Frost: Lampylumen Myriad

Main stats Priority: 4-Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG 3-Cost: Glacio DMG or Energy Regen 1-Cost: ATK%

Sub-stats Priority: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG Energy Regen ATK% Flat ATK



Forte Priority

First Priority: Resonance Liberation

Second Priority: Forte Circuit and Resonance Skill

Third Priority: Intro Skill and Basic Attack

When building Sanhua, you should prioritize leveling up her Resonance Liberation since that’s her strongest ability. Afterward, you can level up her Forte Circuit to increase the damage from her detonation. Her Resonance Skill is also important to level up since it also deals decent damage.

Sanhua’s Intro Skill and Basic Attack should be your last priority. These abilities don’t contribute much to her kit, and you can afford to level them up the last.

Best Resonance Chain

The best Resonance Chain for Sanhua is her S6, Daybreak Radiance. This ability can boost her ATK buff for her allies. After she detonates an Ice Prism or Glacier, she will boost her team members’ ATK by 10 percent for 20 seconds. You can stack this effect twice.

And that’s the best Sanhua build in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available now for PlayStation and PC.

