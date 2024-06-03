Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Get All Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Published: Jun 3, 2024

Wuthering Waves allows you to absorb Echoes of fallen enemies, and these can then be equipped and summoned to use a special skill in battle. If you wanna be extra special, though, here’s how to get Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

What are Phantom Echoes?

If you’ve played Pokemon, think of Phantom Echoes as the shiny equivalent in Wuthering Waves. They’re special Echoes that have a slightly different appearance from their regular counterparts, and once you absorb one, you can equip a new cosmetic skin for other Echoes of the same type that you’ve absorbed.

Phantom Echoes are purely cosmetic and don’t have any bearing on stats and effects, so don’t worry about having to hunt them down. That said, they will help you get the Do You Believe in Light? trophy, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for 100% completion.

At the time of writing, there are a total of six Phantom Echoes to be found in Wuthering Waves. Some can be encountered in the open-world, while others need to be absorbed through the Tower of Adversity. We’ll go over each one down below.

All Phantom Echo Locations in Wuthering Waves

Phantom EchoCost and TypeLocation
HoartoiseCommon 1-costThorny Passage
Rocksteady GuardianElite 3-costWithering Frontline
Thundering MephisOverlord 4-costObtain 2,500 Data Sets from Tactical Holograms, then purchase it through the Simulation Training Point Store for 300 Data Sets
Mourning AixOverlord 4-costObtain 3,500 Data Sets from Tactical Holograms, then purchase it through the Simulation Training Point Store for 300 Data Sets
Impermanence HeronOverlord 4-costClear Difficulty IV in Depths of Illusive Realm, then purchase it for 400 Illusive Specimens
Feilian BeringalOverlord 4-costObtain 1,200 Hazard Records from the Tower of Adversity, then purchase it for 120 Hazard Records in the Adversity Exchange Point Store

Only the Hoartoise and Rocksteady Guardian can be found in the open-world, and even then, their spawns are randomized. That being said, their spawn locations are fixed, so even if it might take some time for them to show up, at least you know where to look. I’ve included screenshots of their locations down below:

Phantom Hoartoise Location

a screenshot of the phantom hoartoise location in wuthering waves

The Phantom Hoartoise is located at the stream right between the Violet Banyan and Thorny Passage in the south of the map. Do be careful, though, as the dangerous Wild Scarlet is just west of its location

Phantom Rocksteady Guardian Location

a screenshot of the phantom rocksteady guardian location in wuthering waves

The Phantom Rocksteady Guardian can be found just south of the Thundering Mephis boss.

How to Equip Phantom Skins

Once you’ve absorbed your first Phantom Echo in Wuthering Waves, head to the Resonator menu and click on the Echoes tab. From here, select an Echo, then click on the little monster icon next to the Equip button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Finally, select the option that says Apply Phantom Appearance, and you’re set.

And that’s how to get every Phantom Echo in Wuthering Waves.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
