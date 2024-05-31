Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Find the Wild Scarlet in Wuthering Waves (Gorilla Gazer Trophy Guide)

Published: May 31, 2024 12:26 am

There are lots of trophies to unlock in Wuthering Waves, and they all reward you with Astrite. However, some are pretty damn tough to knock out. Here’s how to find the Wild Scarlet for the Gorilla Gazer trophy in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Wild Scarlet Location

The Gorilla Gazer trophy in Wuthering Waves requires you to take down the Wild Scarlet boss, who’s located in the Dim Forest region, at the south of the map. I’ve included a screenshot down below indicating the exact location of the Wild Scarlet.

a screenshot of the wild scarlet location in wuthering waves

Do take note that Wild Scarlet is a level 120 boss, which means that chances are very good that you’ll probably be too underleveled for this fight if you’re still working your way through the story. I’d recommend teaming up with a friend who’s also looking to get the Gorilla Gazer trophy, or you’re probably going to be in for a rough time.

I’d recommend trying to build a solid team of at least level 50 characters before you even attempt this fight, as the Wild Scarlet is easily one of the toughest boss encounters in Wuthering Waves right now. Aside from the boss itself, you’ll also have to deal with three other adds during the fight, making this a very tricky battle.

Rewards for Beating Wild Scarlet

a screenshot of the gorilla gazer trophy in wuthering waves

Aside from getting the Gorilla Gazer trophy, you’ll also be rewarded with a high rarity tier Echo for taking down the Wild Scarlet. Your chances of getting a higher tier Echo will increase as you level up your Data Bank, so you may want to hold off on farming the boss until later in the game, when your Data Bank has been built up a little.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Wild Scarlet and Gorilla Gazer trophy in Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to find the Mech Abomination.

Wuthering Waves
