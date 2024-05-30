How to Get Mech Abomination in Wuthering Waves

There are quite a few bosses to take on in Wuthering Waves, but actually locating them might prove to be a bit tricky. Here’s how to get to the Mech Abomination boss in Wuthering Waves and get its Echo.

Wuthering Waves Mech Abomination Location

The Mech Abomination boss is located in the Whining Aix’s Mire region of Wuthering Waves. More specifically, you can find it in the Court of Savantae Ruins. I’ve included a screenshot down below to give you an idea of where to look.

You’ll want to head towards the Ruins and approach it from the south. You’ll find an entrance leading into a futuristic-looking structure, with a fast travel point just outside. Head in, and then drop down into the hole in the ground.

Once you land, you’ll trigger the boss fight.

How to Get the Mech Abomination Echo

To get the Mech Abomination Echo itself, you’ll need to defeat the boss and you’ll have a chance of being able to absorb it from its corpse. You can increase your chances of getting the higher rarity version by leveling up your Data Bank as well, which is done by collecting more Echoes.

Listed below are the set effects you can get with the Mech Abomination Echo:

2-piece: Attack +10%

5-piece: While on the field, Attack increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds. This effect stacks up to four times. Outro Skill Damage +60%.

The 5-piece set effect makes the Mech Abomination Echo one of the better ones to get, especially since you get to enjoy up to 20% increase in damage, which can really make a difference in battle.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the Mech Abomination Echo in Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete progression guide, as well as how to get the Do You Believe in Light? trophy.

