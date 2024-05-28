Wuthering Waves Complete Progression Guide

While Wuthering Waves does come with a lot of activities to do right from the start, you’ll eventually hit a wall. To prevent that from happening, here’s a full progression guide to help you get through Wuthering Waves with minimal obstacles.

How to Progress in Wuthering Waves

Your main priority in Wuthering Waves is always to do the main story. This unlocks new features in the game, and also gives you the largest amount of resources and experience. Once you’ve exhausted all your main story options, you’ll then want to look at other activities like Simulation challenges, as well as other ways to help progress your account and increase your Union level.

Your Union level is tied to the main story progression, and that’ll be your main way of progressing through Wuthering Waves.

Do the Main Story

First things first. Do as much of the main story as you possibly can. You want to progress until you’ve unlocked the Convene feature, daily activities, and the battle pass. Once you’ve hit your first wall where you need to increase your Union level to keep going, then look at the other activities.

Complete Simulation Quests

The first main activity you’ll probably look at is your Simulation quests. These will reward you with experience, weapon upgrade materials, and money. You also need to expend stamina to take them on, and their difficulty and rewards increase as your Union level goes up and your SOL phase increases.

These will also reward you with Union experience, while allowing you to strengthen your party.

Fight Bosses to Ascend Characters

After hitting the first level cap in Wuthering Waves, you’ll also want to consider ascending them once you hit Union level 10. Ascension materials can be found by fighting bosses in the open-world, and by taking them on via Simulation quests. Again, take note that Simulations will require stamina, so plan accordingly.

Once a character has been ascended, their level cap will increase by 20, making them even more powerful.

While you’re doing Simulation quests, don’t forget to upgrade your weapons as well. These can also be ascended once you’ve hit the first level cap, allowing you to level up even further.

Do Your Side Quests

Make sure to check your journal for Resonator quests, side quests, and exploration quests. These will all give your Union experience, and also serve as a good stopgap for when you’re trying to increase your Union level to continue on with the story.

Side quests can also be accepted by talking to NPCs you find in the open-world, especially the ones located in towns and cities.

Complete Milestones and Daily Activities

From the Guidebook, make sure to check your Activity and Milestone tabs regularly. These are a good source of Union experience, as well as Astrite and other resources. They won’t strengthen your party directly, but increasing the Union level will allow you to keep progressing through the story to get more materials.

Collect Echoes

You can think of Echoes as the Wuthering Waves equivalent of Artifacts. When equipped, these give you additional abilities to use in combat, and they can also be strengthened.

As you defeat enemies, you have a chance of absorbing their Echo. The more you do this, the more your Data Bank will level up, and this will increase your chances of getting higher rarity tier Echoes when you fight enemies. This is huge for leveling up and getting stronger, though you don’t have to worry too much about getting the optimal Echoes when you’re still early on in the game.

Endgame and Tower of Adversity

Once you’ve completed the main story of Wuthering Waves, you’ll unlock the Tower of Adversity, along with Holograms and a roguelike mode that you can play regularly. These are considered endgame activities, and are really meant for players who want to min-max their party to make sure they’ve got the optimal weapon and Echo setups.

For the more casual players, you can attempt these as and when you want to, but they’re generally not considered to be required for progression because there isn’t really anything else to progress through once you’ve beaten the story. At least for now.

