Best Party & Team Comps in Wuthering Waves (May 2024)

Wuthering Waves is an open-world action-RPG that features a rather large roster of characters you can play around with. To that end, here’s a full rundown of the best party and team compositions you can form in Wuthering Waves.

How to Build a Team in Wuthering Waves

Before anything else, we should talk about the types of characters you want to have in your Wuthering Waves team. Generally speaking, you want to have a main DPS character, a sub-DPS character, and a support or healer character to round out your party.

Here’s what each role should specialize in:

Role What They Do Main DPS As the name suggests, your main DPS character is your main damage dealer. This is the character you’ll likely spend the most time with, as they’re in charge of dealing the bulk of your damage. Sub-DPS Your sub-DPS character is your backup damage dealer. Ideally, this character should synergize well with your main DPS character in terms of abilities. When you need to switch off main DPS, the sub-DPS character should be able to continue to combo before getting swapped out. Support/Healer Finally, your support/healer character is in charge of supporting and buffing your team as necessary. More often than not, this character will either heal you, give you buffs to power you up, debuff the enemy, or do some combination of all three.

Best Early Game Party in Wuthering Waves

For the early game while you’re still working on getting your first 5-star character, your early game team should look something like this:

Role Character Main DPS Rover Sub-DPS Yangyang Support/Healer Baizhi

You’ll get all three of the above characters for free, and they serve as a very strong starter team that can actually carry you through a lot of the story. Rover and Yangyang are pretty damn decent DPS units, while Baizhi is able to heal you reliably. You can also consider swapping in Chixia if you’d prefer to have a ranged DPS unit.

Best First 5-Star Party

As you work your way towards getting your Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves, you’ll likely want to build a team around them eventually. I highly recommend picking up Calcharo as he’s easily the best DPS character, Jiyan notwithstanding.

Here’s the ideal team comp for him:

Role Character Main DPS Calcharo Sub-DPS Sanhua, Rover Support/Healer Verina, Baizhi

To build around Calcharo, ideally you’ll want to use Sanhua as well to help boost his basic attack damage. If not, Rover works fine too. You’ll also want to have Verina as your support character as she’s a fantastic healer who can also help to buff your overall damage. In fact, you can pretty much just mark Verina down as a mainstay in all Wuthering Waves team comps as she’s the best support character in the game right now.

If you don’t have Verina yet, Baizhi will serve as a good substitute in the meantime.

While Jianxin seems to be largely overlooked by the community at the moment, I’m personally a big fan of her utility overall. She likely won’t be your go-to damage dealer for endgame content, but she’s able to get her shields up and perform well for basically every other game mode. Here’s a good team comp for her:

Role Character Main DPS Jianxin Sub-DPS Aalto, Yangyang Support/Healer Verina

And that does it for our best parties and team comps in Wuthering Waves for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

