Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Party & Team Comps in Wuthering Waves (May 2024)

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 26, 2024 10:33 pm

Wuthering Waves is an open-world action-RPG that features a rather large roster of characters you can play around with. To that end, here’s a full rundown of the best party and team compositions you can form in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

How to Build a Team in Wuthering Waves

a screenshot of verina in wuthering waves

Before anything else, we should talk about the types of characters you want to have in your Wuthering Waves team. Generally speaking, you want to have a main DPS character, a sub-DPS character, and a support or healer character to round out your party.

Here’s what each role should specialize in:

RoleWhat They Do
Main DPSAs the name suggests, your main DPS character is your main damage dealer. This is the character you’ll likely spend the most time with, as they’re in charge of dealing the bulk of your damage.
Sub-DPSYour sub-DPS character is your backup damage dealer. Ideally, this character should synergize well with your main DPS character in terms of abilities. When you need to switch off main DPS, the sub-DPS character should be able to continue to combo before getting swapped out.
Support/HealerFinally, your support/healer character is in charge of supporting and buffing your team as necessary. More often than not, this character will either heal you, give you buffs to power you up, debuff the enemy, or do some combination of all three.

Best Early Game Party in Wuthering Waves

For the early game while you’re still working on getting your first 5-star character, your early game team should look something like this:

RoleCharacter
Main DPSRover
Sub-DPSYangyang
Support/HealerBaizhi

You’ll get all three of the above characters for free, and they serve as a very strong starter team that can actually carry you through a lot of the story. Rover and Yangyang are pretty damn decent DPS units, while Baizhi is able to heal you reliably. You can also consider swapping in Chixia if you’d prefer to have a ranged DPS unit.

Best First 5-Star Party

As you work your way towards getting your Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves, you’ll likely want to build a team around them eventually. I highly recommend picking up Calcharo as he’s easily the best DPS character, Jiyan notwithstanding.

Here’s the ideal team comp for him:

RoleCharacter
Main DPSCalcharo
Sub-DPSSanhua, Rover
Support/HealerVerina, Baizhi

To build around Calcharo, ideally you’ll want to use Sanhua as well to help boost his basic attack damage. If not, Rover works fine too. You’ll also want to have Verina as your support character as she’s a fantastic healer who can also help to buff your overall damage. In fact, you can pretty much just mark Verina down as a mainstay in all Wuthering Waves team comps as she’s the best support character in the game right now.

If you don’t have Verina yet, Baizhi will serve as a good substitute in the meantime.

a screenshot of a jianxin team comp in wuthering waves

While Jianxin seems to be largely overlooked by the community at the moment, I’m personally a big fan of her utility overall. She likely won’t be your go-to damage dealer for endgame content, but she’s able to get her shields up and perform well for basically every other game mode. Here’s a good team comp for her:

RoleCharacter
Main DPSJianxin
Sub-DPSAalto, Yangyang
Support/HealerVerina

And that does it for our best parties and team comps in Wuthering Waves for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Genshin Impact Next Livestream Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 26, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
Masterworking in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 26, 2024
Read Article Best Sigewinne Build in Genshin Impact
Sigewinne Genshin Impact
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Sigewinne Build in Genshin Impact
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Genshin Impact Next Livestream Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 26, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
Masterworking in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 26, 2024
Read Article Best Sigewinne Build in Genshin Impact
Sigewinne Genshin Impact
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Sigewinne Build in Genshin Impact
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 25, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].