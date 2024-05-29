Wuthering Waves Concerto Energy Explained

Wuthering Waves is a very fast-paced action-RPG that requires you to swap your characters in and out for powerful combos. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Concerto system in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

What Is Concerto in Wuthering Waves?

Concerto effects are special combat effects in Wuthering Waves that get triggered whenever you attack and deal damage to enemies, and use your regular and Echo skills. As you do this, the Concerto bar right above your HP will build up.

Once the bar is full, you’ll be able to make use of Intro and Outro skills as you swap your characters in and out of battle. In addition to that, depending on the elements of your party members, you can also trigger special Concerto effects.

All Concerto Effects in Wuthering Waves

There are a total of five types of Concerto effects in Wuthering Waves. We’ve listed them below, along with the requirements for activating them.

Concerto Effect How to Trigger Duet Increases all elemental damage for 12 seconds. Swap between Havoc and Spectra characters. Sustenance Generates a stagnant field that slows enemies down for a short time, and also recovers 10 Concerto Energy for the currently active Resonator. Swap between Spectra and any other element except for Havoc. Legato Increases the currently active Resonator’s skill damage by 20% for 15 seconds. Swap between Havoc and any other element. Unison Deals elemental damage to all enemies within an AoE. Swap between any two Resonators of the same element. Ensemble Increases damage by 40% for 12 seconds. Swap between Fusion, Aero, Electro, or Glacio Resonators.

By having a deeper understanding of every Concerto effect in the game and knowing how you can trigger them will significantly improve your performance in combat. This is where team-building really comes into play, as there are benefits to having a full team of Resonators of the same element, as well making sure there’s diversity.

And that’s everything you need to know about how Concerto works in Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete progression guide and reroll guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more