Wuthering Waves Do You Believe in Light? Trophy Guide

There are quite a few achievements and trophies to collect in Wuthering Waves, and they’re worth pursuing as well, as they give you Astrite. Here’s how to get the Wuthering Waves trophy titled “Do You Believe in Light?”

How to Get Do You Believe in Light? in Wuthering Waves

The trophy description for Do You Believe in Light? is rather vague, but essentially, you need to defeat and absorb a Phantom Echo to get it to pop. Phantom Echoes will look shiny in the open-world, and may also be a little tougher than your normal enemies.

Once you’ve defeated and absorbed it, you’ll be rewarded with the Do You Believe in Light? achievement in Wuthering Waves.

Do note that players have reported that the Hoartoise does not seem to count for this achievement, so you’ll need to find another Phantom Echo if you want to get it.

How to Find Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves

From what I can tell so far, Phantom Echo spawns seem to be random in Wuthering Waves, so you may end up having to roam around the open-world until you stumble upon one. However, it’s possible that while the spawns are random, their spawn locations may be fixed.

Multiple players have reported that they’ve encountered a Phantom Echo version of the Rocksteady Guardian in the Withering Frontline, just south of where the Thundering Memphis boss is located. I’ve included a screenshot down below to give you an idea of where to look.

Head to the designated area to look for the Rocksteady Guardian, and you should have a high chance of encountering the Phantom/shiny version of it. This may take a few tries.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get the Do You Believe in Light? trophy in Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our take on the best team comps, along with our complete progression guide.

