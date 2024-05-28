How to Unlock & Complete the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

The main endgame mode for Wuthering Waves is the Tower of Adversity, a multi-flowered area where players push themselves to the limit to defeat all enemies within a limited amount of time for rewards. However, new players can also squish a few goodies from this mode.

How to Unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

The Tower of Adversity can be unlocked after reaching Union Level 16, and it’s located on the island east of Jinzhou. Start the Tutorial Quest “Alone in the Abyss” and speak with Sanhua to get the exact location, then head to the area and you’ll unlock the new mode after a few lines of dialogue.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you enter the Tower, you have to go through the Stable Zone first, unlocking the harder Experiment Zone later. You go through a series of challenges with a party of your choice, and get different buffs for each floor. Clearing the areas within certain imposed time limits gets you a bigger score, which means better rewards.

Each character has a Vigor gauge, which is depleted when using them in a stage. Once their Vigor runs out, you’ll need to start using other characters, so having multiple ones built is a necessity for clearing longer challenges.

The first Zones can be completed with the same three characters and won’t need any swapping. However, this will be necessary once you enter the Hazard Zone, the hardest challenges in the mode with new challenge rooms every few weeks.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Rewards are based on how many Crests you obtained in each stage (AKA how fast you completed them), and include Astrite, Shell Credits, Weapon/Resonator experience and Hazard Records, which can be used in their own store in exchange for even more items through the “Exchange” icon. Also, you get a free copy of Yuanwu by fully completing the Stable Zone stages, regardless of your time.

How to Complete the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

Fully completing the Tower of Adversity is a long-term commitment, but your initial focus should be on completing the Stable Zone challenges. While you probably won’t be achieving this as soon as you unlock the Tower, it can be done once you reach Sol Phase 3 (Union Level 20), as you get access to character ascension up to Level 50 and Skills upgrades.

For these first few stages, bringing Rover (either Spectro or Havoc) alongside any other DPS and a healer (either Baizhi or Verina if you have her) is enough for completion if you only looking to get Yuanwu. Make sure to bring any 5-star characters you might have at this point, as their base stats are above the average.

Screenshot by The Escapist

But if you’re looking to get all Crests, you might want to wait until your Level 60 ascension or higher so the DPS checks won’t be as tight. You can probably forgo a healer if you choose to wait too. Don’t forget to equip any powerful Echoes you might’ve gotten with useful stats for your DPS characters (such as the correct element’s damage, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, etc).

Upper stages (Experiment Zone) can be tackled pretty much in the same way as you progress through higher levels. Focusing on three main characters should be enough until you reach Hazard Zone, where things start to get really complicated. You’ll need a couple of powerful characters, as well as better comps, to start getting those weekly rewards.

So if you can’t clear those fights right away, wait for a few more levels and things will get easier with time. Keep grinding those levels to ensure some extra Astrite on your account for those upcoming characters.

