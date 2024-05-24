Can You Enable 120 FPS Mode in Wuthering Waves? Answered

Like many other new games nowadays, Wuthering Waves is initially capped out at a 60 FPS maximum, but is there any way to increase this limit up to 120 FPS? Find out here why everyone’s talking about this particular configuration setting.

Is There a 120 FPS Mode in Wuthering Waves?

Unfortunately, there’s no official 120 FPS mode for Wuthering Waves as of its 1.0 version. However, the option did exist at one point during the game’s beta testing. Due to that, it was believed that this setting would be kept during the full release, but it was suddenly removed due to issues it could cause to overall performance.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And seeing how many people have been reportedly having issues with the game running on their devices, it might’ve been for the best. Kuro Games is actively working on fixing these issues, but we don’t know when these will be ready, nor are we sure if said fixes are only rolling out during the next major update or sometime earlier.

However, this doesn’t mean there’s no way to set the game for a higher-than-intended FPS limit. Players can make use of certain programs that will increase their maximum FPS output, such as Lossless Scaling. As of now, this has been one of the most popular options among players, and it doesn’t seem to inflict the game’s ToS in any way, so it should be safe to use.

But keep in mind that using such programs can possibly hinder your Wuthering Waves experience a bit, as the game is not intended to be running on 120 FPS right now. If you want to be safe, wait a bit until the official option is out. It’s definitely coming back in the future, even if it takes a bit longer.

Wuthering Waves is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

