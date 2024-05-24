Category:
How to Find & Beat the Lampylumen Myriad Boss in Wuthering Waves

Unnecessarily hidden
Patrick Souza
Published: May 24, 2024

Out of the many open-world bosses in Wuthering Waves, finding the Lampylumen Myriad proves to be a bit more challenging than your average opponent, so here’s where to find it.

Where to Find the Lampylumen Myriad Boss in Wuthering Waves

The Lampylumen Myriad is located in the Tiger’s Maw area, south of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves. Different from most other big opponents, it is hidden in a secluded cave below the ground level, so simply walking to where you can see it on the map isn’t enough.

Instead, start from the first teleport below the Resonance Nexus of the area (both points are easy to arrive at by simply heading south of Jinzhou).

A map from Wuthering Waves showing a resistance beacon as part of a guide to where to find the Lampylumen Myriad boss.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Teleport here, then take a few steps directly forward until you see an open garage to your left. Head through this entrance and jump down the big hole inside to find an underground passage.

The entrance to the Lampylumen Myriad Boss in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by The Escapist

After jumping down, turn back immediately to find a staircase leading to a cavern-like area. This is where you should be heading for now.

An image showing the male protagonist from Wuthering Waves gliding as part of a guide on where to find the Lampylumen Myriad boss.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Keep running forward through this path until you find another teleport to unlock in the underground. Your long-awaited enemy will be waiting for you right after. Get ready for the fight!

The Lampylumen Myriad Boss in Wuthering Waves in an image showing the crystalline layer in which it lives.
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Beat the Lampylumen Myriad Boss in Wuthering Waves

The Lampylumen Myriad behaves just like most other bosses in the game. However, you must be extra careful here as it can freeze you solid if you take too many of its hits consecutively. Any non-Glacio characters should do well in this fight. Chixia is great here, in particular, as she can keep her distance while still dealing decent damage until you can charge up those powerful Intro Skills.

What the Lampylumen Myriad Boss Drops

After a long battle, you can claim your rewards from the boss. Its main drop is the Sound-Keeping Tacet Core, used to ascend characters from the Glacio element such as Lingyang. You’ll need a lot of these to level up these characters fully, but your future visits will be quicker thanks to that teleport you just unlocked.

Bosses will respawn one minute after they’re slain, so you can also use this opportunity to farm some easy experience to level up quickly.

And that’s how to find and beat the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves. Wuthering Waves is available on PC, Android and iOS.

Wuthering Waves
