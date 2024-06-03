Category:
Video Games
Best Jiyan Build in Wuthering Waves

Alex Berry
Published: Jun 3, 2024

Jiyan is the most powerful 5-star character currently in Wuthering Waves. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best way to build him and unlock his full potential on the battlefield!

Best Jiyan Build in Wuthering Waves

How well you can build a character in Wuthering Waves depends on the weapons you obtain, as well as the Echoes that you can farm and roll stats on.

Best Weapons for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan scales with Crit stats, Attack stats, and other Damage modifiers the best. Like many other gacha games, Wuthering Waves has a signature weapon that releases on a limited banner alongside the character. The signature weapon is almost always that character’s best in slot choice, and that remains true for Jiyan. His signature 5-star broad sword, Verdant Summit, is packed full of Crit Damage, has a high base Attack value, flat Damage % increase, and can trigger a huge heavy attack damage boost after using skills.

Obviously, not everyone will have the pulls or desire to go after his signature weapon, but luckily, there is a 4-star option that comes relatively close to his 5-star weapon. The 4-star broad sword Autumntrace offers a hefty helping of Crit rate, solid base Attack value, and a Stacking Attack buff that can boost your regular and heavy attacks. It’s much easier to acquire and will still perform very well on him.

Best Echoes for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves

Echoes act as both the monster collecting element of Wuthering Waves as well as the equipment sets that have extra stats and set effects. Think of them as being able to grant you the power of one of the monsters (Echoes) to use as a skill while also acting as the artifact sets from Genshin Impact.

You’ll have a Main Echo slot, and in this slot, the Echo you place will be the one you gain an Echo Skill from to use in battle. For Jiyan, you’ll want to use the Feilian Beringal, which lets you turn into the powerful white ape and slam your enemies for a large chunk of Aero damage. Jiyan is an aero-based damage dealer, so this works perfectly well with his damage scaling. It’s also easy to farm as it comes from a farmable boss fight that always spawns in the same location.

For the rest of his Echoes, you’ll want to farm monsters that have the Sierra Gale Echo set effect. Most of the Echoes that have an Aero-based typing come with this set effect. You’ll need to farm plenty of these due to the randomized nature of the stats they come with. You’re looking primarily to get as much Crit Damage, Crit Rate, Aero Damage, and Attack % as possible on each piece.

That covers how you can build yourself the best possible Jiyan if you manage to pull him in Wuthering Waves. He’s a powerful main damage dealer, especially once he’s built.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

Wuthering Waves
