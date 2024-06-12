Wuthering Waves Best Danjin Build

Danjin is a member of the Midnight Rangers and a sword master with a Havoc element in Wuthering Waves. If you manage to get this 4-Star Resonator from the Gacha banner, you can use this build to unleash her true potential.

Best Danjin Build in Wuthering Waves

Danjin is arguably one of the best 4-star characters in Wuthering Waves due to her high damage output. Her kit has built-in self-healing, and she will get stronger as you unlock more of her Resonance Chain. Her biggest downside is that she is a cannon glass since she uses HP every time she unleashes her Resonance Skill.

Best Weapon

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best weapon for Danjin is the 5-star sword Emerald of Genesis, which you can get from the standard weapon banner. This gear can boost her Energy Regen by 12.8 percent. When Resonance Skill is cast, it increases her ATK by 6 percent, and you can stack this effect twice.

If you don’t have this weapon, you can use these alternatives:

Lumingloss

Commando of Conviction

Lunnar Cutter

Best Echoes

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you are using Danjin as your main DPS, then you can equip the Sun-sinking Eclipse Echo set to maximize her damage output. On the other hand, you can use the Moonlit Clouds set if you prefer to make her a sub-DPS.

Main Echo: Sun-sinking Eclipse: Dreamless Moonlit Clouds: Impermanence Heron

Main stats Priority: 4-Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG 3-Cost: Havoc DMG 1-Cost: ATK%

Sub-stats Priority: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% Flat ATK Heavy DMG% Resonance Skill DMG%



Forte Priority

Screenshot by The Escapist

First Priority: Forte Circuit and Resonance Skill

Second Priority: Resonance Liberation and Basic Attack

Third Priority: Intro Skill

Your main priority when building Danjin is to upgrade her Forte Circuit first. Most of her damage comes from her Heavy Attack: Chaoscleave and Scatterbloom. This ability even out-damage her Ultimate. Afterward, you can level up her Resonance Skill to increase damage from her Crimson Fragment ability.

Danjin’s Resonance Liberation and Basic Attack will be your second priority. Although they don’t offer as much damage, these abilities are still integral to her kit. On the other hand, you can safely ignore leveling up her Intro Skill until you’re done with her other abilities.

Best Resonance Chain

Screenshot by The Escapist

Danjin will become stronger as you unlock her Resonance Chain. However, the best ability to obtain is her S4, Solitary Carnation. When she has more than 60 Ruby Blossom, she will receive a 15 percent CRIT Rate buff. This effect lasts until the end of Heavy Attack: Scatterblossom, even if you spend all of Ruby Blossom when using her Heavy Attack: Chaoscleave.

Wuthering Waves is available now for PlayStation and PC.

