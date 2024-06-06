Wuthering Waves Best Yinlin Build Guide

Yinlin is a powerful puppet master who can unleash her Electro power using her strings in Wuthering Waves. If you want to turn her into your best damage dealer, then you must use her best build.

Best Yinlin Build in Wuthering Waves

Although Yinlin can become your main DPS, she can also provide off-field damage if you want to turn her into a sub-DPS. She still demands a bit of time on the field, but you can still use her in quick swap teams. Calcharo is a great partner for her since her Outro Skill can boost Electro and Resonance Liberation damage.

Best Weapons

Screenshot by The Escapist

Like Jiyan, Yinlin has her own signature weapon called Stringmaster. This 5-star Rectifier can increase her DMG Bonus by 12 percent, and when she deals Resonance Skill DMG, it will also boost her ATK by 12 percent. When she is not on the field, this weapon will also buff her ATK further by an additional 12 percent, increasing her off-field damage.

If you don’t want to pull on the weapon banner, there are some alternatives that you can use:

Cosmic Ripples

Augment

Jinzhou Keeper

Best Echoes

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yinlin has an Electro element, so the best Echo for her is the Void Thunder set. If you activate the 5-piece Sonata Effect, then you can boost her Electro DMG whenever she uses her Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill.

Main Echo: Thundering Mephis

Main stats Priority: 4-Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG 3-Cost: Electro DMG or Energy Regen 1-Cost: ATK%

Sub-stats Priority: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% Energy Regen



Forte Priority

Screenshot by The Escapist

First Priority: Forte Circuit

Second Priority: Resonance Liberation and Resonance Skill

Third Priority: Basic Attack and Intro Skill

When leveling up Yinlin’s Forte, I recommend prioritizing her Forte Circuit. Besides increasing her Heavy Attack damage, you will also boost her Judgement Strike. After that, you can upgrade her Resonance Liberation and Skill to increase her damage further. Her Basic Attack and Intro Skill should be your last priority since they don’t offer much damage compared to her other abilities.

Best Resonance Chain

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have extra Astrite, you can consider getting her copies from her limited-time banner. Although all of her Resonance Chain will give her permanent stat buffs, you may want to get her S4, Steadfast Conviction. When she uses Forte Circuit Judgement Strike, she will buff her allies’ ATK by 20 percent for 12 seconds.

That’s everything you need to know about the best build for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves. She is a capable fighter who can provide a ton of value for your team, but the amount of damage she can dish out will still depend on your skill.

