Want the best Clacharo build in Wuthering Waves so that you can obliterate those Tacet Discords while playing as someone who’s definitely not based on Sephiroth? Well, good news, because that’s what we’re all about.

Best Calcharo Build in Wuthering Waves

Clacharo is one of the best DPS units at the launch of Wuthering Waves but does require a bit of knowledge to use at his best. Despite this, you’re not really going to be using Calcharo’s basic attacks because that’s not where his power lies, even if they do look incredibly flashy. Instead, you want to spend as much time as possible in his resonance liberation, which changes up a lot of his kit.

To get to his resonance liberation, though, you’ll need to use his resonance skill. His skill allows you to push the skill button three times to get three attacks and will not only generate energy for his liberation but also help charge his forte circuit. While in his liberation form, you want to use his basic attacks repeatedly to get to his death messenger skill and then use your basic attack again to utilize it. Most of his damage comes from this death messenger skill, so make the most of it. He can also buff his own resonance liberation damage by using his normal forte skill, so keep that in mind.

Mastering the specifics of his kit can take a fair bit of time, so don’t feel frustrated if it’s not clicking to begin with. It’s also worth noting that while his streamlined attack patterns include swap cancels, it’s not necessary for many players as long as you don’t mind fights taking a bit longer and you’re good at dodging.

Best Calcharo Echoes in Wuthering Waves

When it comes to your Echo, the best for Calcharo is the Flautist. This strange Echo turns you into the monster and then deals constant electro damage while also gaining concerto energy at the same time. You can swap out of it easily enough, too, making it a strong all-rounder. You can also go for the Thundering Mephis, which comes out and deals a couple of attacks but also increases both electro damage and heavy attack damage after the second hit.

In terms of the set itself, Calcharo wants to make use of the Void Thunder set. This not only boosts electro damage, which is obviously good for him but also increases electro damage even more upon using heavy attacks or the resonance skill. It very much feels as though this set bonus was made for him, so you should definitely aim for that. That being said, Lingering Tunes boosts attack by a lot and also boosts his outro skill damage, so that can be a good substitute in a pinch.

For stats, you want crit damage, crit rate, electro damage, and a lot of attack. The aim here is to hit at least a 60% crit rate, more if you can manage it, between his weapon and his Echoes. You then want a lot of crit damage, and ideally, you want a couple of energy regen substats as well. Despite being resonance liberation reliant, you don’t need too much energy regen on Calcharo because he’s on the field the vast majority of the time.

Best Calcharo Weapons in Wuthering Waves

Calcharo’s best weapon is technically Jiyan’s weapon, the Verdant Summit. That’s because this weapon boosts damage bonus overall and also increases heavy attack bonus fairly substantially. However, if you’ve gone for the standard five-star broadblade, the Lustrous Razor, then that’s also a very solid choice. This weapon increases energy regen but also improves resonance liberation damage for a bit when you use your resonance skill.

If you’d rather go for a four-star weapon, then your best choice is the Autumntrace, which comes from the battle pass. This weapon boosts attack whenever you deal basic or heavy attack damage and can stack up to five times. It also has a crit rate substat, which is a great boost to Calcharo’s overall consistency. You can also just put any weapon that gives him a lot of attack on – just keep in mind that he doesn’t need too much energy regen, so try and steer clear of those options.

And that’s the best Calcharo build in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

