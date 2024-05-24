Wuthering Waves Weapon Tier List

Sharpen those blades and reload those pistols. Here’s the comprehensive weapon tier list for Wuthering Waves.

Best Weapons in Wuthering Waves Ranked

As of the game’s release, there are approximately 60 weapons in the game, ranging from 1★ to 5★. A 1★ weapon is at the very bottom of the pile, while 5★ weapons are some of the best in the game. Now, let’s get into the tier list of each weapon and where they land in the Wuthering Waves tier list.

Sword Tier List in Wuthering Waves

Tier Weapon S+ Emerald of Genesis S Scale: Slasher, Commando of Conviction A Lunar Cutter B Sword of Voyager, Sword of Night, Originite: Type II

Emerald Genesis is the best sword in Wuthering Waves because of its massive base attack of 47 and its ability to increase and stack attack. The second-best option, Scale: Slasher, offers just 27 attack and its ability restores Resonance Energy by 8. Emerald Genesis just hits so much harder than any other weapon in the sword category. Equip it to Yangang, Sanhua, Danjin, or Rover for the best results.

Broadblade Tier List in Wuthering Waves

Tier Weapon S+ Verdant Summit, Lustrous Razor S Helios Cleaver, Discord A Dauntless Evernight B Broadblade of Voyager, Broadblade of Night

Verdant Summit and Lustrous Razor are both 5★ weapons, so it’s no surprise they clinch the S+ tier. Both weapons offer the same base attack, 47, but where they differ is their passive boosts and abilities. Lustrous Razor increases attack by 8.10% while Verdant Summit increases Crit Damage by 10.80%.

Lustrous Razor increases Energy Regen, and when you use your Resonance Skill, it increases Resonance Liberation damage by 7% – an effect that stacks twice and lasts for 12 seconds. Comparatively, Verdant Summit increases the damage bonus of all Resonance Attributes by 12%. And every time an Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is cast, it increases Heavy Attack damage bonus by 24%, stacking twice.

Ultimately, the weapon you roll for will depend on your playstyle. While Lustrous Razor ability is more potent, the passive attack damage boost from Verdant Summit is significant. Equip the Lustrous Razor on Calcharo, Taoqi, or Jiyan for best results. If you grab Verdant Summit, give it to Calcharo or Jiyan.

Gauntlet Tier List for Wuthering Waves

Tier Weapon S+ Abyss Surges S Marcato, Hollow Mirage A Amity Accord B Originite: Type IV, Gauntlets of Night

Currently, Abyss Surges is the only 5★ Gauntlet, so it naturally has the S+ spot. It has a base attack of 47 and increases attack by 8.10% when equipped. Its ability, Stormy Resolution, increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. And when you hit a target with a Resonance Skill, it increases basic damage attack bonus by 10%. A straightforward weapon that suits Jianxin, Yuanwu, and Lingyang.

Rectifier Tier List for Wuthering Waves

Tier Weapon S+ Cosmic Ripples S Variation A Jinzhou Keeper B Rectifier of Voyager, Rectifier of Night

Cosmic Ripples is the 5★ weapon that doesn’t have a base attack of 47, but that’s for a reason. Its base attack is 40 and passively boosts your attack by 11.90%. But beyond this, its ability, Stormy Resolution, increases your Energy Regen by 12.8% and increases your basic attack damage by 3.2%, which can stack up to five times. This effect lasts for eight seconds and can be triggered one time every .5 seconds.

To see Cosmic Ripples really shine, equip it to Encore, Baizhi, and Verina.

Pistol Tier List for Wuthering Waves

Tier Weapon S+ Static Mist S Undying Flames, Cadenza A Novaburst B Pistol of Voyager, Pistol of Night, Originite: Type III

When it comes to guns, there’s one that stands trigger and barrel above the rest: Static Mist. This 5★ weapon offers the standard base attack of 47, with a crit rate increase of 5.4%. But what’s interesting about it is its ability. Static Mist increases Energy Regen by 12.8% but when its Outro Skill is released, it increases the switch-in Resonator’s attack by 10% for 14 seconds. That makes Static Mist an incredibly effective support weapon, so use it strategically to destroy bosses and other difficult opponents.

Static Mist is best put in the hands of Aalto, Chixia, and Mortefi.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

