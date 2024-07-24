How To Download Marvel Rivals Playtest

Marvel’s upcoming hero shooter Marvel Rivals is currently holding a playtest, and this may have come out of the blue for some fans. If you’re looking for a way to get in on the action, here are all the options currently available to join in.

How To Join the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta

Gaining access to the Marvel Rivals Playtest is not an easy task, and some of the initial ways to get in have already been closed. These included registering your interest in joining the closed beta playtest via digital storefronts, however, there will be one more way to get in on this week of testing out the game.

You can gain access to the Marvel Rivals Playtest by earning a Twitch Drop during the days between July 25 and July 28.

These codes will be distributed for all three platforms, however, the code will only work a single time on one device, so you won’t be able to use Twitch for access on all of your consoles. There are a few things you must remember to claim these drops when it is time.

Your Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts must be linked, so make sure you’ve done this linking process before or on July 25 (At the time of publishing this process is not yet available).

To be eligible for a drop you must watch 60 minutes of a content creator streaming Marvel Rivals with drops active.

Each day there will be a limited amount of keys made available.

Once you’ve linked your accounts and watched enough Twitch broadcast time during the weekend you will find your drop reward inside of your Twitch inventory. Choose Claim from this menu and then you’ll have the ability to use the code to gain access to the Marvel Rivals Playtest.

The only other way to gain access is by winning an X giveaway held by the Marvell Rivals team, and you can see details of that below.

💥The Closed Beta Test servers are now open! Join the action and battle enemies alongside your favorite Super Heroes and Villains!



To celebrate, we're giving away 50 Closed Beta Test codes! 🎉 The event runs from July 23rd to July 25th.



To enter:

1️⃣ Follow @MarvelRivals

2️⃣… pic.twitter.com/WgWFpsyukm — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 23, 2024

Right now these are the only ways still available to gain access to the Marvel Rivals Playtest, but don’t fret. If you do miss out we expect more beta events to be held in the future ahead of the game’s release.

