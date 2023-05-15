The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, like Breath of the Wild before it, has a weapon durability system that has proven a little controversial. Items break — a lot — so if you’re attached to a particular weapon, there’s a good chance you’ll want to get it fixed rather than throwing it out when it breaks. If you want to know how to repair items in Tears of the Kingdom, here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About Repairing Weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

Unfortunately, you can’t repair weapons or other items. That’s right, there is no formal weapon repair system in Tears of the Kingdom. Once an item breaks, there’s no bringing it back. That might not make a lot of sense because if you’re going to have weapons or shields break, it only seems fair to have a means of repairing them.

Nintendo, apparently, doesn’t agree. However, what you can do is fuse the item with another object. This effectively gives it a durability boost and lets you use it a little longer. I’d advise fusing it with an item that’s actually useful, so sticking a steak on your sword is not a good idea. It’s funny — very, very funny — but it’s not going to take anyone’s head off.

Even after fusing however, your item is still going to break eventually. There’s no way around that and, gloom or not, I’d like to have a word with whichever blacksmith had a hand in crafting Tears of the Kingdom’s non-wooden weapons.

Octoroks could be used to clean rusty weapons in Breath of the Wild. However, I’ve yet to see that work in Tears of the Kingdom.

So, on the subject of how to repair items in Tears of the Kingdom, the answer is you unfortunately can’t. There are plenty of other things you can do in the game though, so make sure to browse through our archive of guides for everything from clearing shrines to building useful machines.