How to Repair Your Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4’s combat knife is pretty handy, particularly if you’re a fan of stealth. But what happens if it breaks? Here’s how to repair your knife in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to Repair Your Knife in RE4

“You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone,” sang Joni Mitchell in Big Yellow Taxi. She was absolutely talking about Resident Evil 4 remake’s combat knife, which is extremely easy to take for granted. And when it breaks, you can easily find yourself in a bind.

The combat knife is used to attack enemies, stealth kill unaware foes, and break out of attacks. Unfortunately, each use damages its durability until it breaks and you’re unable to pull off any of those nifty moves. So, what do you do? The game has kitchen knives around the place, which will work in a pinch, but what you really need is to get the combat knife repaired. Here’s how to go about that.

Firstly, make sure you have several thousand pesetas (the exact price varies according to difficulty) and find your way to a merchant. If you’ve not encountered a merchant yet, you’ll have to make do with kitchen knives. The first time you’ll come across a merchant is shortly after your first non-interactive encounter with Chief Mendez. That’s going to be at least an hour or two into the game.

Once at the merchant, you’ll have the option to repair your combat knife using the ‘Tune Up’ section. You can repair a combat knife if it’s broken completely and even pay to increase its durability, if you can afford it.

Kitchen knives can’t be repaired, however. Once they’re broken, they’re broken, but you’ll likely find a few on your travels. Another bonus of having an intact knife is that you can parry attacks, though you’ll have to activate that from the options menu, as it’s disabled by default. And that’s how to repair your knife in Resident Evil 4.