Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a lot of build options, making a full reset of your skills at some point almost necessary. Between the five phases that act as your stats, the various weapon types and martial arts, socketable and un-socketable embedments, and wizardry spells, you might worry about picking the wrong specialization. Luckily, resetting your skills is completely free and unlimited. You just need to complete a few of the main story’s ‘battlefields’ first. Read on to find out how to reset your skills!

Where and How to Reset Skills in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

To reset your skills in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you first need to complete the main battlefield scenario ‘In Search of the Immortal Wizard’. You don’t need to do anything special, simply progress through the level, defeat Aoye, and rescue the wizard Zuo Chi. If you haven’t done this battlefield scenario yet, put your points wherever you’d like; resetting your skills is completely free, and you can do it as many times as you want, so there’s no punishment for a poor first draft of your martial arts hero.

Once Zuo Chi is available back in the hidden village, resetting your skills is a simple matter. Firstly, visit any Battle Flag in the game and rest at it. Navigate down to the travel menu to open up the world map. You don’t need to worry about flicking through the various battlefields — there’s a handy shortcut button that will take you right back to the Hidden Village! This will be located at the bottom right of your screen, but by default it’s square for PlayStation controllers, X for Xbox controllers, and J on the keyboard.

Head to the shack directly across from the first battle flag you see — it should be behind you when you spawn into the Hidden Village. Enter and talk to Zuo Chi, then navigate to the ‘reset parameters’ option, and you’re there! Reallocating your stats in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is relatively painless, you can lower or raise each of your five phases individually, so there’s no need to re-allocate everything all at once.

That’s everything on how to reset your skills, go forth and purge the stain of Demonic Qi from these war-torn lands! If you want more points to play with, here’s how to increase your level. Or if you’re just starting out and want a more comprehensive beginner’s guide, we’ve got you covered.