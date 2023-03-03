Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a slick Soulslike from developer Team Ninja, which was behind the Nioh series. If you are familiar with the Nioh games or any Souls games, leveling up follows a very similar process to them in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If this game is your first Soulslike experience, then read on to learn how to increase your level in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and what to consider when you do!

How to Level Up in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty the Smart Way

Increasing your level in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is incredibly important to being able to progress in the game. Enemies have levels, and you’ll want to be increasing your level so that you can be at a similar or higher level than they are to ensure you have the best chance at defeating them. In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty you have a Genuine Qi system that is used for leveling. Any time you defeat an enemy, you gain a certain amount of Genuine Qi based on the type of enemy and their level.

You’ll also want to keep in mind that, if at any point you die (which is likely to happen a lot in this game), you’ll want to make your way back to the enemy that defeated you. They will be glowing because they’ll be holding the Genuine Qi that you lost when you died. Defeating this enemy will gain you back your lost Genuine Qi, but if you die again before defeating that enemy, you’ll lose the Genuine Qi it was holding forever.

As you progress through the areas, you’ll find banners with a glowing orange aura. These spots will indicate that you can rest at them, but keep in mind that doing so will respawn any non-boss enemies in the area that you may have just defeated. This can be a good thing though, as it allows you to “farm” these enemies as much as you like to gather more Genuine Qi so that you can level up. Simply go ahead and select to rest at them, and you’ll be greeted with an option to level up.

Before spending your Genuine Qi to increase your level in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it’s important to consider the best stats to choose. There are five different virtues that you can increase when you spend your Genuine Qi to level up. The five Virtues are Wood Virtue, Fire Virtue, Earth Virtue, Metal Virtue, and Water Virtue. Each of these Virtues increases a pool of stats with each point you allocate towards them, such as increasing HP, attacking, or defensive stats.

In these kinds of games, it’s often worth seeking out specific builds. Builds usually revolve around a certain play style or weapon archetype and will describe what kinds of weapons to look for and which Virtues to spend your Genuine Qi on in order to create a strong and synergistic build for your character.

It’s not easy to reset your stats once they are allocated, so it’s best to be considerate of the implications. The last thing you want to do is to have stats that poorly fit your play style or weapon that you’re using. Read up on how your Virtue choices directly impact your weapon damage scaling for more information.

Now that you know how to increase your level in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you can start fighting enemies to build up your Genuine Qi and stack on the levels — just remember to follow a plan when you do so!