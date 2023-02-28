Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action role-playing game in the Soulslike genre from developer Team Ninja. If you’ve played a game like Dark Souls before, you’ll be familiar with the weapon-scaling mechanics. If you’ve not played one of those games before, read on to find out how to improve your weapon damage through scaling and upgrades in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to Scale Your Weapon Damage with Virtue Scaling in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

There are some incredibly tough enemies and bosses to fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and often a strong offense will prove to be the best defense. The best way to improve your damage-dealing capabilities is to match up which weapon you are using with where you are spending your virtue points when you level up. Your virtue points in the different elements — Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal and Water — directly scale your weapon damage based on the letter grade scale attached to the weapon.

For example, if you’ve been putting a lot of points into your Wood virtue and you have a weapon that has a C- Wood virtue scaling, it will deal significantly more damage than another weapon that has say a D- or no Wood virtue scaling at all. So it’s important to keep an eye out for weapons that match the kind of virtue point distribution you have going on in your build.

Some builds will focus on stacking mostly one type of virtue, while others will spread out between two or three virtue types. Either style can prove to be effective so long as you match up your build virtue with the appropriate virtue scaling on your weapons.

How to Improve Your Weapons to Increase Your Damage in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Once you have matched up your virtue point allocation with weapons that scale off those virtues, the next step to scale up your damage, provided you have the resources to do so, is to visit a blacksmith. You’ll find blacksmith NPCs scattered throughout the world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and when you interact with them, you’ll have the upgrade option.

Choosing to upgrade your weapon of choice will cost you copper, the game’s currency of choice, plus an assortment of materials such as steel that you’ll find from looting as you play through the game. These weapon upgrades are quite significant in improving your damage output. Not only do they improve the raw damage of the weapons, but the upgrades will also often improve the letter scaling for virtues on the weapons. Going from a C- to a B- scaling for a virtue you have a lot of points in can be a massive increase in attack power on top of the improved base damage.

That’s all the key information you need not just for how to scale weapon damage, but to determine which weapons will be best for you to use and upgrade in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty based on how you spec out your character, to make sure you’re dealing the most damage possible!