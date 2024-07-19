Is there anything sadder than saying goodbye, not knowing it’s the last time you’ll ever see a loved one? That’s the case for the Sorrowful Painting in Once Human. So, let’s help her out. Here’s how to complete Sorrowful Painting in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete Sorrowful Painting in Once Human

As you approach the dead-end suburb of Evergreen, not only will you encounter The Butcher, a fearsome Elite Deviant, but you’ll also automatically get the quest called Sorrowful Painting in Once Human. This painting can be found on the first house to your right if you’re approaching the suburb from the main town.

Inside, you’ll find a standard-looking painting that glows red if it’s dark. Speak to it, and it’ll tell you that its owner was a dancer and, one day, he waved goodbye and never came back. Now, all the painting can think about is its owner. To comfort it, you’ll need to equip the ‘Wave’ emote and use it in front of the painting.

To equip the wave emote, open your inventory and select the menu ‘Cosmetics’ on the far right. Next, select ‘Expressions’. Press the Wave emote, then select one of the numbers on the emote wheel to the right of the screen.

Exit back into the real world, then press ‘X’ to bring up your emote wheel. Then, press whatever number you chose for the emote. Make sure you do this close to the painting for it to trigger. Once it does, you’ll get the artist’s key, which is weird, considering he’s a dancer.

Anyway, turn around and you’ll see a chest in the bay window to the right of the door, if you’re facing the street. Interact with it to grab some Energy Links, 4,000 Exp, and some Stellar Planula. Not bad for simply emoting!

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy