Nothing like a weird map and some sinister vibes. Here’s how to find Devious Painting, Red Sands treasure in Once Human.

How To Find the Devious Painting, Red Sands Treasure in Once Human

As you traverse the world and start poking around out-of-the way areas, there’s a chance you may find a creepy, makeshift artist studio with a Devious Painting within. Interact with the Devious Painting and a riddle box will appear, which will gift you with a map.

The location for the Devious Painting, Red Sands map, is just north of Evergreen or south of Blackfell.

You can see where it’s hidden if you come in through the teleportation tower near Blackfell, as it’s a ruined church on top of a cliff that can be seen from miles around.

Once at the church, interact with the canvas to get the map. Then, be prepared to go right back to Blackfell if that’s where you came from. Though, you might want to consider helping out a sentient painting that’s right down the hill before you leave.

The map’s x will lead you to the coordinates (4503, -1141), which are a little north of the Rift Anchor in Blackfell and right beside the road that pours into the city.

Once you get close to this location, you’ll see a mound of dirt that’s glowing purple. Interact with it, and you’ll get the following loot:

1,500 Energy Link

6 Stellar Planula

Impressionism Formula

Tactical Rifle Scope

Controller

The Tactical Rifle Scope is particularly impressive, though I have to say I prefer the painting, which seems like a dark take on Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sunflowers. There are more Deviant Paintings scattered in high-level areas, so keep an eye out as you traverse Blackheart and Chalk Peak, just in case.

Once Human is available to play now.

