How To Find the Devious Painting, Red Sands Treasure in Once Human

Nothing like a weird map and some sinister vibes. Here’s how to find Devious Painting, Red Sands treasure in Once Human.

As you traverse the world and start poking around out-of-the way areas, there’s a chance you may find a creepy, makeshift artist studio with a Devious Painting within. Interact with the Devious Painting and a riddle box will appear, which will gift you with a map.

The location for the Devious Painting, Red Sands map, is just north of Evergreen or south of Blackfell.

Image of the Once Human map with a red circle drawn around a star icon in a wide open desert

You can see where it’s hidden if you come in through the teleportation tower near Blackfell, as it’s a ruined church on top of a cliff that can be seen from miles around.

The player stands in the open ruins of an old church, a dark purple painting in front of her

Once at the church, interact with the canvas to get the map. Then, be prepared to go right back to Blackfell if that’s where you came from. Though, you might want to consider helping out a sentient painting that’s right down the hill before you leave.

An image of Blackfell's map in Once Human, with a red icon imposed over the player's green cursor near a long highway that abuts the city

The map’s x will lead you to the coordinates (4503, -1141), which are a little north of the Rift Anchor in Blackfell and right beside the road that pours into the city.

A long dusty highway with a mound of dirt that glows vaguely purple and pink close to red stone

Once you get close to this location, you’ll see a mound of dirt that’s glowing purple. Interact with it, and you’ll get the following loot:

  • 1,500 Energy Link
  • 6 Stellar Planula
  • Impressionism Formula
  • Tactical Rifle Scope
  • Controller

The Tactical Rifle Scope is particularly impressive, though I have to say I prefer the painting, which seems like a dark take on Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sunflowers. There are more Deviant Paintings scattered in high-level areas, so keep an eye out as you traverse Blackheart and Chalk Peak, just in case.

Once Human is available to play now.

An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.