Fallout 4, a character firing a red laser weapon, facing right.
Category:
Video Games

How to Respec in Fallout 4

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 21, 2024 06:18 pm

Fallout 4, like previous Fallout games, lets you mould your character by picking their starting stats. But what if you change your mind? If you’re wondering how to respec in Fallout 4, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Reset Perks and Skill Points in Fallout 4

You can only respec in Fallout 4 if you use a PC mod. That’s the bad news. There is a mod that will let you reallocate your perks and skill points but it’s only on PC, and there’s no equivalent mod (so far) on console.

The good news is that, unlike previous Fallout games, Fallout 4 lets you upgrade your skill points with each level. If your strength is low, you don’t have to hunt around the wasteland for a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. book, you can spend level points to upgrade it.

Okay, that can end up making you a jack of all trades and if you’re roleplaying (in your head) as a thief, that might not be what you want. But if you’re on console that’s your only option as far as respeccing in Fallout goes. I’m quite surpised no one has whipped up a respec mod for PS4 and Xbox One, but I’ve hunted high and low and while there are cheats, I’ve found nothing.

If you’re on PC, however, what you can do is go to Nexus Mods and install the ‘Respec Holotape’ mod by Enollen. This lets you switch your stats around as you see fit, without cheating. You surrender stats/perks, which turns them into ‘mind points’ and then spend those on other stats. It doesn’t respec in one press, but you can turn all your points into mind points and then get rebuilding your character. Probably a good idea to do it somewhere safe, though.

So the answer to how to respec in Fallout 4 is that you’ll need to download a mod for PC, but if you’re on console you can’t.

Post Tag:
Fallout 4
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Not Even Quick Revive Can Reanimate Modern Warfare Zombies Now
Modern Warfare Zombies Blood Burner.
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Video Games
Video Games
Not Even Quick Revive Can Reanimate Modern Warfare Zombies Now
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
A header sized image of Peg-E in Monopoly GO as part of a guide to the event that talks about when it will next happen and how to play and win.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Read Article When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Not Even Quick Revive Can Reanimate Modern Warfare Zombies Now
Modern Warfare Zombies Blood Burner.
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Video Games
Video Games
Not Even Quick Revive Can Reanimate Modern Warfare Zombies Now
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
A header sized image of Peg-E in Monopoly GO as part of a guide to the event that talks about when it will next happen and how to play and win.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Read Article When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.