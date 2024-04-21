Fallout 4, like previous Fallout games, lets you mould your character by picking their starting stats. But what if you change your mind? If you’re wondering how to respec in Fallout 4, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Reset Perks and Skill Points in Fallout 4

You can only respec in Fallout 4 if you use a PC mod. That’s the bad news. There is a mod that will let you reallocate your perks and skill points but it’s only on PC, and there’s no equivalent mod (so far) on console.

The good news is that, unlike previous Fallout games, Fallout 4 lets you upgrade your skill points with each level. If your strength is low, you don’t have to hunt around the wasteland for a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. book, you can spend level points to upgrade it.

Okay, that can end up making you a jack of all trades and if you’re roleplaying (in your head) as a thief, that might not be what you want. But if you’re on console that’s your only option as far as respeccing in Fallout goes. I’m quite surpised no one has whipped up a respec mod for PS4 and Xbox One, but I’ve hunted high and low and while there are cheats, I’ve found nothing.

If you’re on PC, however, what you can do is go to Nexus Mods and install the ‘Respec Holotape’ mod by Enollen. This lets you switch your stats around as you see fit, without cheating. You surrender stats/perks, which turns them into ‘mind points’ and then spend those on other stats. It doesn’t respec in one press, but you can turn all your points into mind points and then get rebuilding your character. Probably a good idea to do it somewhere safe, though.



So the answer to how to respec in Fallout 4 is that you’ll need to download a mod for PC, but if you’re on console you can’t.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more