How to Respec & Reset Skill Points in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:30 am
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s character upgrade system works a little differently than in Remake, introducing a new feature called Folios. Don’t worry if you mess up while upgrading though, here’s how to respec and reset your skill points in FF7 Rebirth.

Resetting SP and Folios Skills in FF7 Rebirth

Every major town in FF7 Rebirth has a Folios store, so just head to any one of those and speak with the vendor to reset your skill points. You’ll want to look for the white colored open book icon on your map.

While you’re in a dungeon, there will usually be a Folios machine next to the bench and vending machine that you can interact with as well. These function exactly the same as the stores, so just use whatever’s more convenient for you.

respec in ff7 rebirth

Either way, once you’ve interacted with the Folios NPC or machine, select the character you want with L2 or R2, then press and hold the square button to reset all your spent SP.

This will give you a refund of all the SP you’ve spent up to this point, and you’ll be able to rebuild your character by unlocking whatever skills you want.

You can respec every character, and as often as you’d like. So if you end up wanting to experiment with completely different skills, don’t be afraid to come back and respec and try again. In fact, we’d recommend doing that to get a proper idea of which skills will best suit your play style.

And that’s everything you need to know about respeccing and resetting your skill points in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].