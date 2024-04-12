How to Restore Power in The Planet Crafter

Throughout the base-building process in The Planet Crafter, you might see a message on your screen that says “Warning – Low Power,” or your entire base might lose light and power altogether. This can be catastrophic to your survival, as you need power in your base to supply oxygen and keep you alive, but luckily, there’s an easy way to restore power to your base and get back online in The Planet Crafter.

Why Do You Lose Power in The Planet Crafter?

The “Low Power” message in The Planet Crafter. Screenshot by The Escapist

The number one reason why power goes out in your base in The Planet Crafter is because you have built too many objects that require power. If you don’t have a sufficient method to supply those objects with power, the entire base fails and shuts off. This might not happen right away, but over time, your base won’t be able to sustain itself. When you eventually do restore power to your base, you’ll see a “Power Restored” message appear on the screen.

Objects such as crafting stations, screens, and your life compartments all require a decent amount of power. The more you build, the more power you need to supply to your base.

Restore Power in The Planet Crafter

To fix the “Low Power” message in The Planet Crafter, you need to craft objects that can supply your base with energy. The easiest power object you can craft is the Wind Turbine, which can be built right from the start. A Wind Turbine only requires one Iron, so you can craft as many of them as you want, provided you scrounge around the planet for resources. One Wind Turbine provides 1.2 kW/Second of power for your base.

Wind Turbines are the best way to power a base early. Screenshot by The Escapist

At the start of The Planet Crafter, two to three Wind Turbines should offer enough power to keep your base running. However, as you progress and start to terraform the planet more, you’ll unlock more objects that can power the base. For example, a T1 Solar Panel is likely the next craftable item that can supply power, which is placeable on top of a compartment. Better Solar Panels and Nuclear Reactors can also be unlocked later.

Of course, you’ll also start to build more objects that require power, so you need to keep track of what’s in and around your base. As long as you continue to build Wind Turbines, Solar Panels, or reactors, you should never see the “Low Power” message again in The Planet Crafter.

If you ever misplace a Wind Turbine or other object, though, make sure you know how to deconstruct it so you don’t lose any valuable resources.

