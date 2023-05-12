How to Roast Ingredients in Tears of the Kingdom

With tons of enemies to fight across The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s sprawling open world, you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping Link nice and topped up on health. One of the best ways to keep this up early on is to gather raw ingredients in the wild and then roast them to significantly increase the healing they provide over the raw version. Roasting ingredients is also crucial for being able to make various recipes so it’s good to be doing this early on. Here’s how to roast ingredients in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Improve Ingredients by Roasting Them in Tears of the Kingdom

There are a ton of resources all around Tears of the Kingdom’s world for you to gather up. You’ll most commonly find apples and Skyshrooms early on in the starting area. Eating these raw will restore a fraction of a life at a time, so you’ll go through them pretty quickly like that, but if you roast them you’ll get a whole lot more value out of them and it’s a relatively quick thing to do.

You’ll just need a campfire to use to roast the ingredients. You can find one of these, or make one with Flint and Wood. Walk up next to the fire, open your consumables inventory quick menu by pressing up on the D-pad and scrolling over to the ingredient you want to roast.

You’ll then need to choose to drop the ingredient next to the fire and watch it start roasting. Once it changes you’ll want to pick it back up right away so that you don’t burn it. You’ll know it’s ready once the name changes — for example Skyshroom will change to Toasty Skyshroom once it’s roasted.

Roasted ingredients can then also be utilized in various recipes to create more complex dishes. These can provide benefits other than the small amount of life you gain back from consuming the ingredients as they are, so keep in mind you’ll want to have some roasted ingredients to put aside to make recipes with as well.

That covers it for how you can roast ingredients in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This will definitely help as you make your way through the game’s Shrines.