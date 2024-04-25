Can You Save Private Jack Driver in Remnant 2

Private Jack Driver’s got all his hopes on you, Earth, and a girl named Dawn. But can you bring Private Jack Driver back to earth in Remnant 2?

Recommended Videos

Is it Possible to Save Private Jack Driver in Remnant 2

As you traverse the Luminous Vale, you can work your way up the towers in the center of the map. From there, you can jump into a cave in the edge of the map and find Private Jack Dale. But this gruff soldier looks much too old to be a private.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Turns out, Private Jack Driver has been here for a long, long time. And he’s absolutely ecstatic to see you, especially if you have a dog. Turns out he and his crew have been here for centuries, or who knows how long. And each time he revives, he gets a little older. His crew has long since passed away, and now he’s pinning his hopes of returning to Earth on you. He’ll even give you the Rally Band Ring.

Here’s the rub. You can’t save Private Jack Driver in Remnant 2. At least, a way hasn’t been discovered yet. Once you finish the Forgotten Kingdom’s campaign, you can return to his cave in the Luminous Vale. But you’ll be attacked by a Stonewing Lurker aberration coming out of his cave.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Defeat the Stonewing and you’ll get the Near-Sighted mutator. But you didn’t kill it in time to save Private Jack Driver. Really, a Stonewing is the only thing that could have gotten him up there. Jack leaves behind his journal, which I totally didn’t cry over, and his Worn Dog Tags.

These dog tags are an amulet, and in the right build it can be pretty effective.

Item Description Rally Band Melee Strikes convert Grey Health into Health. Each melee strike converts up to 10% of Max Health. Worn Dog Tags Increases Fire Rate and Reload Speed by 15% and Decreases Weapon Charge Time by 15%.

I find that the Rally Band works really well with the new Mirage melee weapon, which you can get by getting the good ending of the Forgotten Kingdom DLC. You can also find Jack Driver’s combat uniform in the Proving Grounds. But getting it can be pretty difficult.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more