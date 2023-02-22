Atomic Heart’s story takes you from a city in the clouds to a ground-based research facility where things have gone very wrong. But what if you’re not interested in the story or if you’re on your second playthrough? You might be wondering how to skip cutscenes in Atomic Heart or if it’s even possible, so here’s the answer.

It’s Not Possible to Skip in-Game Cutscenes in Atomic Heart, but You Can Skip the Game’s Intro Screens on PC.

Unfortunately, there’s currently no way to skip Atomic Heart’s cutscenes. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve had a conversation or watched an event unfold; there’s no skipping it. There’s no skipping cutscenes on the first playthrough and no skipping them after that.

Why? There’s not really a great reason. Yes, the cutscenes use the game’s engine, rather than being prerecorded videos. But there are other games that let you skip in-game cutscenes. You might need to hit pause and choose “skip” in such games, but that’s not a big imposition.

Atomic Heart, however, won’t let you skip them at all. Could a skip feature be added later? It’s possible, certainly. In the meantime, if you have a PC, you can skip the game’s startup intro. That, in turn, will let you load the game that little bit faster. Here’s what to do.

To skip the startup intro you need to go into the directory where Atomic Heart is installed. That’s usually C:\Program Files\Steam\SteamApps\Common\Atomic Heart.

Then, go to the AtomicHeart directory, then Content, then Movies.

Now, rename the following files by putting a ! before the filename: Launch_FHD_60FPS_PC_Steam.mp4 LaunchVideo_PS4_FullHD_30FPS.mp4 LaunchVideo_WIndows_4k_60FPS.mp4 LaunchVideo_WIndows_Low_30FPS.mp4



Now, when you launch the game again, the game will skip past the intro screens. So the answer to how to skip cutscenes in Atomic Heart is — you can’t, but you can skip the startup screens on PC.