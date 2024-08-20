Black Myth Wukong Compatibility Mode, Explained

Black Myth: Wukong is coming out of the gates swinging, already beating Elden Ring‘s peak concurrent player count. However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for everyone, which is why some gamers want to make use of Compatibility Mode. Here’s everything to know about Black Myth: Wukong‘s Compatibility Mode.

What Is Compatibility Mode in Black Myth: Wukong?

Not every PC is made equal, so Game Science is giving players the option to take some of the load off. Compatibility Mode turns off features made for heavy-duty PCs that lead to more glitches, black screens, and an all-around less smooth gaming experience. Of course, there are some drawbacks, such as V-sync being active and potentially causing frame rate drops, but it’s a way to ensure everyone gets to enjoy Black Myth: Wukong, even those with an older PC.

It’s worth trying the game without Compatibility Mode at first, though. For those that run into issues after that, turning it on is the way to go, but giving it the old college try could open the door for a breathtaking experience.

Unfortunately, Compatibility Mode doesn’t seem to be fixing all of the game’s issues. Despite enabling the feature, some players are still unable to load into the game or avoid black screens. Diving into graphics settings and messing around may solve some issues, but with the game in its early days, it’s best to cut Game Science some slack and wait for permanent fixes. After all, Black Myth: Wukong is going to be a grind, so there’s no point in rushing it.

And that's Black Myth: Wukong's Compatibility Mode, explained.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

