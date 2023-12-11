As in other survival crafting games, sleeping is a super useful mechanic that can transition night to day in LEGO Fortnite. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to get your beauty sleep in LEGO Fortnite to spend more time in the sun.

How to Sleep in LEGO Fortnite

It can be really difficult to gather resources, explore, and build up your town at night in LEGO Fortnite. It’s dark, there is often bad weather, and plenty of hostile enemies like Skeletons are out to get you. To avoid all that and have a much easier time gathering resources, you’ll want to wait for daylight. In other survival crafting games like Minecraft, you can use the sleeping mechanic to skip night or bad weather like rain. In LEGO Fortnite, while you can build a bed and rest in it, it doesn’t actually have the time skip mechanic implemented. There is a way around it, however.

The first thing you’ll need to do is build some shelter. Something like the Simple Shack build will do a good job of sheltering a couple of things and only requires a total cost of 13 Wood. You can gather some wood piles from the ground near trees if you don’t have an axe to cut them down. Once you’ve got enough Wood, go ahead and build your shelter. You should also make a source of warmth like a campfire to place next to your bed as you can die from the cold pretty quickly, even when in bed.

Related: LEGO Fortnite: How to Get True Explorers Quest Pack

With a shelter in place, you’ll now want to craft a bed. You find the bed under the Furniture build tab, and they only cost 10 Wood to create, which is nice and easy to gather. Once you build the bed, you’ll then need to interact with it and assign it to yourself. You’ll then be able to use the bed as your respawn location in case you get killed. That way, you’ll always be taken back to your base if you get mauled by wolves while you’re out exploring.

To actually skip nighttime and bad rain, though, you’ll want to hop in your bed when it’s dark or raining and then open up the menu and choose to exit to the lobby. You can then relaunch your world, and it should bring you back in, only now, it will be sunny.

That’s how to sleep and avoid the night or rain in LEGO Fortnite. It’s not the most convenient, and hopefully, Epic Games will update it so that if everyone is in bed, it skips nighttime like in most other survival crafting games.