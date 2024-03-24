Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Solve Detective Peach’s First Case in Princess Peach: Showtime

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|
Published: Mar 24, 2024 02:34 am
Detective Peach discovers the stolen mural
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Princess Peach: Showtime! sees Peach donning costumes with unique abilities to save the Sparkle Theater. Most costumes focus on fighting and platforming, but the Detective Peach costume requires logic and deduction. Here’s how to solve Detective Peach’s first case, The Case of the Missing Mural, in Princess Peach: Showtime!.

How To Solve The Case of the Missing Mural in Princess Peach: Showtime!

While playing as Detective Peach may seem simple given that she has no combat capabilities, there is a fair chance you’ll fail this stage on your first attempt. Detective Peach can interrogate people to reveal the truth, and much like the Ace Attorney series, you’ll take damage for each incorrect guess/interrogation you make. If you’re careless and start accusing everyone of theft, you’re likely to see the Game Over screen and have to restart.

The first Detective stage in Princess Peach: Showtime! is fairly simple: find out who stole a museum’s mural. After talking with each of the Theets in the lobby, you’ll learn that no one left through any of the doors, though the Theet officer in the middle of the room says he felt someone rush past him from where the mural was. By investigating the floor, you’ll find a set of footprints that lead to a framed artifact. After interacting with it, you’ll discover an air vent that will take you into the next room.

Detective Peach discovers a hidden air vent
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

This room has a lot of Theets and you’ll learn that the two thieves took a pair of masks and disguised themselves. When you talk to the two Theets closest to you, they’ll say that someone stole their popcorn and another person stole their camera. Each of the Theets in this large room is holding an object, so it should be a simple process of elimination to determine which are the thieves. But of course, it’s never that simple.

From where the Theet with the missing popcorn was, investigate the floor and follow the footprints to the statues. You’ll read how this display is meant to honor two playwrights, but there are clearly three statues. The one on the left is holding popcorn and glasses, the one in the middle has popcorn, and the one on the right has nothing. Since no one said they were missing glasses, investigate the statue in the middle to capture your first thief!

Detective Peach examines the fake Theet statue
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The second thief requires a bit more legwork. A lot of the Theets here are holding cameras, so you don’t want to go around accusing everyone. To the left of the camera stand is a diamond key. Grab it then head over to the rightmost room with the sarcophagi. The one on the right is moving around and you’ll need the diamond key to open it. Once you do, a Theet will pop out and say that he’s a police officer and someone stole his uniform. With that, you should be able to deduce that the second thief is the police officer holding a camera. Interrogate him, and this portion of the level will be done.

Detectice Peach interrogates the fake Theet
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Now that you’re back in the main room, the thieves let slip that the mural is still in the museum, so you need to find it for yourself. Approach the Theet on the stool and let him know that the mummy exhibit is now open. He will hop off the stool and run for the room you were just in. Grab the stool, walk to the window, and place it on the ground. After hopping on the stool and opening the window, a gust of air will reveal a curtain has been put up where the mural was. Investigate where the mural was and you’ll learn that the mural never moved and it was right where you left it all along, ending the stage.

And that’s how to complete the first stage starring Detective Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime!

princess peach: showtime
Author
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.