In Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’ll need to navigate to the Sacred Archives as part of a quest to find two new Time Powers. The four puzzles there can be difficult, so here’s how to solve all the Sacred Archives puzzles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

How to Solve the Sacred Archives Puzzles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Before I actually dive into how to solve all the Sacred Archives puzzles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, I do want to make a quick note about how it works. Essentially, all four puzzles are timed and have you trying to get to an end point to reach a tablet. You’ll do this by using shadows of your character to progress. You do that by activating mural that has three men with their hands clasped in front of them., Timing is really important here, and you may have to alter your strategy a bit depending on what is or isn’t working for you.

How to Solve the Bottom-Left Sacred Archives Puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The puzzle on the bottom-left in the Sacred Archives is the first you must solve to unlock the other three. Once you start the puzzle, you’ll four seconds for three shadows. This puzzle is very simple. Use the first two shadows to pull down on the levers on either side the starting point. Use your third Sargon to go in and touch the tablet.

How to Solve the Upper-Left Puzzle

The upper-left puzzle in the Sacred Archives is relatively easy once you understand what’s going on with it. You’ll get three shadows with eight seconds each. With each character, run forward, and just before the timer runs out, create a clone. When you get your next person, warp into that clone. That should give you the time you need to go and activate the pressure plate with the second clone, and then grab the tablet with the third.

How to Solve the Bottom-Right Puzzle

For the puzzle on the bottom-right in the Sacred Archives in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’ll get three shadows, with each one having 12 seconds to perform their actions. With your first shadow, jump up and grab the lever on the right. Hold for approximately six to seven seconds, and when you’re done, step on the pressure plate in the middle of the room and stay there.

With the second shadow, pull down the lever on the left. You can just stay there the whole time. Use your final chance to jump up and grab the tablet.

How to Solve the Upper-Right Sacred Archives Puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The upper-right puzzle in the Sacred Archives can be a bit tricky, though it gives you three shadows and 13 seconds each. With your first shadow, jump down and activate the pressure plate, which will open up a grate that leads to a lever and creates a platform. Step off the pressure plate with around three seconds left. Pay very close attention to the time.

Run up with the second shadow and push the lever. Go down to the platform below and wait until your other character steps off. Dash forward, and when you’re just past the grate, create a clone. This should be on the right side of the grate.

With your final character, wait until your first character has hit the pressure plate, and then take possession of your clone. When the wall that’s activated by the second shadow comes down, jump over and parkour up to get the tablet.

What You Get For Solving All the Puzzles

For solving all the puzzles in the Sacred Archives, players get Clairvoyance, which is an ability that allows Sargon to shift into an alternate realm. This new realm may have different walls and platforms to traverse. The ability is really helpful for traversing Mount Qaf and opens up several new areas.

And that’s how to solve all the Sacred Archives puzzles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The game is available now.