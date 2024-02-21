Item and resource-heavy crafting games like Nightingale require a lot of quality-of-life features to make them playable, none more important than the ability to split stacks of items. However, it’s a bit confusing to pull it off in this “gaslamp fantasy” adventure.

How to Split Stacks of Items in Nightingale

At the moment, it seems like you cannot split stacks of items directly in your inventory; rather, you must split stacks of items from your inventory into a container or some kind of structure, such as a campfire or workbench. However, some of these structures can only have certain items placed within them; therefore, it’s best to craft a container to stash your items in as early as possible if you want to split stacks and organize.

The best way to do this early on is to craft an Angling Basket for 10 plant fibers. The blueprint for this basket is unlocked shortly after you leave the tutorial and select your starting biome, and plant fibers are found pretty much everywhere, especially in the forest biome.

Once completed, you can shift stacks of items between your inventory and the basket to your heart’s content by holding the shift key as you drag and drop. It’s really as simple as that.

It remains to be seen if developer Inflexion Games will update this in the future, perhaps providing a way to split stacks of items directly in your inventory, as plenty of criticism has been levied toward Nightingale for its cumbersome UI. Regardless, this workaround should have you covered as you explore and craft your way through all of the dangerous realms in the game.

And that’s how to split stacks of items in Nightingale.

Nightingale is available on PC.