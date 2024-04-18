Category:
How to Start New Game+ in Grounded

Published: Apr 18, 2024 11:05 am

The Fully Yoked update has brought no end to new content, including the long-awaited New Game+! Here’s how to start New Game+ in Grounded.

Where to Start New Game+ in Grounded

With the final update to Grounded finally hitting the servers, we’ve got no shortage of things to do. But for those who’ve been waiting for a new challenge, New Game+ is the way to go. And to kick off your new adventure, you’re going to need to prove your worth.

The door to New Game+ is just north of the Oak Tree, across the pond. You’ll find a grey brick wall. Follow the brick wall to the right until you find a hole in the wall, where you’ll encounter a door to a lab. This door has been here, but it’s only now that we’ll get to see what’s inside.

Map of Grounded with a circle around the location of the door that will let you start New Gam+ in Grounded
Screenshots by The Escapist

To open the lab door, you’ll need to complete these objectives:

  • Brew the Embiggening Cocktail at the JavaMatic. Essentially, you must complete the base game.
  • Defeat the Brood Mother.
  • Defeat the Mantis.
  • Defeat the Wasp Queen.

Without spoiling what’s inside, you’ll need to go to the back of the lab and interact with the Remix.R.

Image of the Remix.R in Grounded
Image via Obsidian Entertainment

Now, before you start New Game+ in Grounded, I recommend you buy all the chips you haven’t unlocked in The Tech Chip Science Shop. If you don’t, you’ll lose the chip and will have to go get it all over again. Likewise, you may want to upgrade your weapons and armor as high as you can. New Game+ significantly increases the difficulty of the game and makes upgrading more expensive, so it’s better to do it now. And it doesn’t hurt to pick up the toast you’ll find scattered around the lab. The toast serves as a meal that can give you a nice crit boost, or it can be used as fertilizer.

Once you start a New Game+ in your remixed yard, you’ll get access to new weapon recipes in the Science Shop and insects that are infused, which are essentially minibosses with increased speed, attack, and new abilities. Killing an infused creature will give you Raw Science points and a chance to get infused ooze or a trinket. You can also get Molars, which you can use to upgrade your character.

And that’s how to start New Game+ in Grounded.

If you love crafting survival games like Grounded, you may enjoy Palworld, where you can fight even bigger raid bosses. 

Grounded is available now on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Grounded
All Go For Gold Gala Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Go For Gold Gala Milestone Rewards Monopoly GO
What Does the Bird's Nest Key/Shiny Key Unlock in BG3?
What Does the Bird's Nest Key Unlock in Baldur's Gate 3. This image shows a man with a lantern and too many eyes.
All New Weapons in Grounded, Listed
