The Fiend Intel missions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth all come with optional tasks that you need to knock out if you’re planning on getting 100% completion in the game. With that in mind, here’s how to stop Whymzelett from taking flight with Soothing Breeze in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Soothing Breeze Fiend Intel Solution

In the Junon region, one of the Fiend Intel missions will task you with fighting two Whymzeletts in FF7 Rebirth. These bird-like enemies aren’t all that strong, but one of the optional tasks requires you to stop them from using Soothing Breeze.

To stop Soothing Breeze, you need to hit the Whymzeletts with ice-based attacks and magic to exploit their weakness. You can also hit them with ranged attacks. This will Pressure them, and also help to cancel the attack. As long as you continue to save your ATB charges for Soothing Breeze, you’ll be able to clear this optional task by the time you defeat them.

In my playthrough, I went with Cloud, Aerith, and Barret. All I did was build ATB charges with Aerith, then used her to hit one of the Whymzeletts with Blizzard. Then, I had Barret hit the second Whymzelett with his Overcharge ability by pressing triangle. This was enough to Pressure both enemies to cancel the attack. Of course, it also helps that the ice spells are among some of the best Stagger bar builders in FF7 Rebirth, which made the fight even easier.

After that, it was simply a matter of Staggering them and taking them out quickly to end the mission.

And that’s all you need to know about how to cancel Soothing Breeze in FF7 Rebirth. After completing the Fiend Intel missions, you can unlock a new Biological Intel mission with Chadley to learn the Soothing Breeze enemy skill yourself.